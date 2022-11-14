ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
housebeautiful.com

Inside Our Fifth Annual Whole Home in Atlanta

We've been through this project before, but we've never done it quite like this. For our fifth annual Whole Home project, we tried something new: Instead of building a house from the ground up, we found an historic Atlanta home in need of some TLC. Then, we asked a team of forward-thinking designers to bring it back to its former glory with modern family living in mind.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 metro Atlanta natives make it to Top 16 on NBC's 'The Voice'

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta natives have sung their way to the Top 16, as the battles continue on NBC's "The Voice" Season 22. Sasha Hurtado, 18, grew up in Dallas, Georgia. According to Hurtado's biography on the reality show's website, she "grew up in a multicultural military family of music lovers." Hurtado's father is Mexican and her mother was born in Florida, and was the daughter of a Navy vet, her biography stated.
DALLAS, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022

As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta

If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall

Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

PHOTOS: Tyler Perry, Ludacris, other Atlanta stars come out for celeb's birthday

Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jane Fonda and Ludacris attend Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP)
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Weekend preview: Holiday market, fashion show, Toilet Day tour and more

WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. WHAT: Celebrate the last few days of the fall season with food and games at this event hosted by UGA’s University Union. WHAT: Enjoy after-hours art at various participating local galleries during this monthly event. WHERE: Multiple locations. WHEN: 6-9 p.m. PRICE: Free. Friday, Nov....
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field

Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. • Light displays synchronized to fun holiday classics. • Tickets only available online. Check out their website for more details: https://shinelightshow.com/. The Shine Lightshow is located in 3 states. Lawrenceville,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell

Chef Mel Toledo’s original restaurant Foundation Social Eatery is rising from the ashes one suburb over. The fine dining establishment closed in Roswell on December 31, 2020, after the lease ended. Toledo and wife Sandy, along with operating partner Nick Hassiotis, had a new location in Halcyon picked out, but decided against it due to the pandemic-induced economic instability. Two years later, the Foundation Social Eatery team has a new space—55 Roswell Street—in Alpharetta. It is slated to open the first week of December with an adjacent Parisian-style café called Petite FSE to follow in January 2023. The post Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ALPHARETTA, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
ATLANTA, GA
People

People

354K+
Followers
59K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy