Disneyland Holiday Celebration 2022 Begins

Now through January 8, Disneyland celebrates the holidays with the return of beloved traditions and new ways to make memories with live entertainment, diverse cultural festivities, the Festive Foods Marketplace, themed merchandise, wintertime decor, nighttime spectaculars, and more. Plus, read on to hear about other updates to the parks, including MagicBand+ and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” celebrations.

Merry Traditions

At Disneyland Park, guests are invited to experience the return of “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade as well as the “Believe… In Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular and the seasonal transformations of Haunted Mansion Holiday and It’s a Small World Holiday. “We’re celebrating our 25th anniversary of the (It’s a Small World) holiday layover,” says Disneyland Resort Castmember Arielle Harris. “Brand new this year, a permanent feature, will be a doll in a wheelchair, which is super cool—being inclusive of all of our guests who come here to visit.” Don’t forget to snap a photo in front of the 60-foot Christmas tree on Main Street and the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. Disney characters in their new vintage-inspired holiday outfits make appearances throughout both parks.

Something to Celebrate

At Disney California Adventure, Disney Festival of Holidays features an array of cultural celebrations including Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. Be sure to check out the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party, featuring foklórico and samba dancers as well as mariachis and giant mojiganga puppets. Meet Mirabel from the film “Encanto” at Paradise Gardens Park, as well as Santa Claus, who you’ll find on the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

“World of Color – Season of Light” is finally back after a few seasons’ hiatus. The nighttime water and projection show features holiday music and memorable moments from Disney animated films.

New this year, hear live music by Tina and The Sounds of Celebration, performing holiday songs as well as salsa, merengue, cumbia, and rock Latino. Returning acts include the Mariachi Divas, Mostly Kosher, Blue13 Dance Company, Phat Cat Swinger, and The Mistletoes. Also keep an eye out for the “Mickey’s Happy Holidays” cavalcade featuring characters dancing and marching along to the merry rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Finally, enjoy the return of the 50-foot-tall Christmas tree on Buena Vista Street as well as the seasonal Cars Land attraction transformations Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

Cultural Flavors

The Festive Foods Marketplace at Disney California Adventure offers tastes from around the world. This year, make your way around nine kiosks filled with bites and sips such as lox and everything bagel nachos, chicken tikka masala, Impossible meatloaf with mashed potatoes, and maple hazelnut hot buttered rum. Sip and Savor passes are also available to purchase. “I think that this year, our most popular food booth will be Winter Sliderland,” says Disneyland Resort Castmember William Shandling. “There is a brisket slider celebrating Hanukkah and a holiday ham slider celebrating Christmas. I’ve tried both and I can’t wait to have them again and again. There’s also a tiramisu yule log cocktail that is unbelievably great.”

Candy Canes and Silver Lanes

Themed sweet treats can be found at most every venue in the park, from peppermint cookie doughnuts and Mickey Mouse gingerbread cookies at Jolly Holiday Bakery to a pomegranate hard cider float at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, plus specialty churros in flavors such as mint chip as well as chocolate cherry-pistachio. Savory options include braised winter beef at Lamplight Lounge and a cranberry BBQ chicken sandwich at Galactic Grill. And if you’re wondering why every popcorn cart in the park has a very long wait, it’s because everyone’s dying to get their hands on a new musical rotating popcorn tin released this season.

Celebrating “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

As a tie-in to the recently released Marvel film, Disneyland Resort will showcase characters, delicacies, props, photo opportunities, and more celebrating “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” At Disney California Adventure, Avengers Campus hosts appearances by the next warrior taking up the mantle of Black Panther. Another of the film’s warriors, M’Baku, appears in the all-new experience, “The Way of the Jabari.” Steps from the campus, guests will find a great photo opp at the Black Panther Celebration Garden. “It’s a reflective place to sort of think about the Panther from the past all the way till now,” says Creative Director Michael Serna. “You can gather with friends, take photos, hang out, and eat. There’s a really cool, chill vibe here.” And in the Hollywood Backlot area, the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace stall offers traditional African flavors in dishes such as peri-peri chicken with jollof rice. There is also a colorful mural depicting the film in the Downtown Disney District, near Star Wars Trading Post.

The Magic of MagicBand+

If you haven’t yet tried out MagicBand+ ($35 and up), here are a few things to know about the wearable technology:

You don’t need it to enjoy the parks, but it’s a nice convenience.

It looks like a watch, comes in an assortment of designs, and is rechargeable.

The main benefit is that it pairs with your smartphone and the Disneyland app for a hands-free way to enter the parks or get through Lightning Lane entrances.

Other features include syncing with nighttime spectaculars such as “World of Color” with lights and vibrations, linking with PhotoPass, and using it to play a game inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Plan Your Visit

Tickets and reservations are required. disneyland.com/tickets

