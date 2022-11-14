ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Around Forever” By Randall King

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erNpG_0jARrHmR00

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune by Randall King called “Around Forever.”

From his 2020 Leanna EP, which was named in honor of his late sister, it’s one of those pure country songs that will stop you in your tracks every time it comes on.

Written by Randall along with Josh Miller and Will Bundy, it’s a sweet and gentle reminder to enjoy every second you have with the people you love while you still have the opportunity to be together.

Randall tragically lost his sister in April of 2020, and he notes in the beautiful music video that this particular song understandably took on a completely different meaning for him after she passed away:

“When you grow up in a small town, you take pride in who you are, you take pride in where you’re from, and you take pride in your family. Family is huge, it’s a very important thing to us.

For me, ‘Around Forever’ became a lot more than I thought it was gonna be. It’s intended to be about taking advantage of every moment in your life with your loved ones, because life is really short, and you don’t know how long you’re gonna have with them.

So you take advantage of every second, every moment. For me and my sister, those moments came way too soon. When she passed in April, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through.

‘Around Forever’s’ about holding onto all your loved ones, holding onto everybody in your life. And truly appreciating every moment you get with them.”

Of course, that sentiment is something I think every single person on earth can relate to, and is a big reason as to why this song quickly became a fan-favorite of Randall’s fantastic catalog.

You even see some very real and raw shots of the Texas cowboy crying watching old home videos of him and sister when they were little, as well as some touching shots of him playing the song for his parents, which just takes it all to a whole other level.

If you’ve never heard this one before, do yourself a favor and check it out, just make sure you grab a couple tissues before you press play.

“Around Forever”

