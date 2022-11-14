ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX

Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
WACO, TX
franchising.com

Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas

Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Donate food items to these places this holiday season

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
WACO, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas

This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Check Out This Massive Texas Safari That Is Now for Sale with Animals INCLUDED

Ever wanted to own a rhino? Good news now you can!. ^Remember that stupid movie that came out a couple of years ago called 'We Bought a Zoo'. If you thought to yourself, I would love to do that one day. Here is your opportunity. Over in Franklin, Texas The Franklin Drive Thru Safari has been operating for ten years. Guests have been enjoying the exoctic animals such as giraffes, zebras, and rhinos.
FRANKLIN, TX
KCEN

Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Canine flu discovered in Waco community

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Christmas Toy Drives in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
WACO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott

KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
KILLEEN, TX

