baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
'A more inclusive workplace': Waco cafe celebrates a year of firsts
Since 2016, Bitty and Beau's Coffee has created a path for all to be accepted and included in communities across our country, including Waco.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
tinyhousetalk.com
The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
The Beltonian Theatre in Belton, Texas is Screening Your Favorite Christmas Movies
It’s beginning to look like Christmas, especially in Belton, Texas, where a beautiful and beloved theater is gearing up to celebrate with some of our favorite holiday classics. See Your Favorite Christmas Classics at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton. The Beltonian Theatre will be inviting all Central Texas to...
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
fox44news.com
Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
Check Out This Massive Texas Safari That Is Now for Sale with Animals INCLUDED
Ever wanted to own a rhino? Good news now you can!. ^Remember that stupid movie that came out a couple of years ago called 'We Bought a Zoo'. If you thought to yourself, I would love to do that one day. Here is your opportunity. Over in Franklin, Texas The Franklin Drive Thru Safari has been operating for ten years. Guests have been enjoying the exoctic animals such as giraffes, zebras, and rhinos.
KWTX
‘People want to buy what I make’: Temple High School students sell classroom creations through online shop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season, Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education program students are making and selling handmade goods. But the shop is bringing more than just holiday cheer this year. Inside the culinary art kitchen classroom the students are getting a taste of their future.
Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
fox44news.com
Christmas Toy Drives in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
proclaimerscv.com
A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use
In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Community honors life of veteran, doctor killed at Killeen mosque
The victim of a fatal stabbing was a highly decorated veteran who helped found the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, in hopes of bringing a place of prayer to a religious minority.
Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team. Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season. According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and...
Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott
KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
