KAKE TV
Oklahoma town celebrates 'A Christmas Story' ties with 50-foot leg lamp
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KAKE) - A 50-foot-tall version of the iconic leg lamp in the classic film “A Christmas Story” stands in a small Oklahoma town to honor the artist who inspired it. The statue boasts a black high heel and a fringed fiberglass lampshade atop a 10-foot crate...
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
kswo.com
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
KOCO
Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
KOCO
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Intoxicated fatalities on the rise in Oklahoma, one Tulsan turned her tragedy into a mission
TULSA, Okla. — Liz Gifford remembers parts of the night when her son was killed by a drunk driver. “This has been a life-altering event for all of them. For every single one of them, their lives were changed forever,” Gifford said. Her son Greg took a road...
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Zoo’s oldest Asian elephant euthanized
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a maternal figure for the local elephant herd.
KOCO
Wintry blast hits Oklahoma with eight hours of snowfall in Weatherford
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — A wintry blast hit Oklahoma with eight hours of snowfall in Weatherford. It was a constant downfall of snow in Weatherford as fresh powder blanketed the town. "We’re a little nervous about driving back home," said Steven Sutmiller, driver. Temperatures were above freezing for most...
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Police Investigated Third Deadly Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police are investigating the 67th homicide of the year at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Officers were called to a fatal shooting on Sunday close to 2 a.m. at the Bennett Ridge Apartments on Rockwell Avenue near the Northwest Expressway. Police said this was the third deadly shooting at the complex this year.
KFOR
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
OHP: 17-year-old in critical condition after crash
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35
Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
kswo.com
34 YEARS LATER: Family not giving up on Comanche cold case
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is on a mission, hoping to uncover the truth about who killed a young mother in southwest Oklahoma more than 30 years ago. Someone brutally killed Mary Morgan Pewitt by stabbing her more than 30 times in her Comanche home. The mystery is who?...
