Chickasha, OK

107.3 PopCrush

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Wintry blast hits Oklahoma with eight hours of snowfall in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — A wintry blast hit Oklahoma with eight hours of snowfall in Weatherford. It was a constant downfall of snow in Weatherford as fresh powder blanketed the town. "We’re a little nervous about driving back home," said Steven Sutmiller, driver. Temperatures were above freezing for most...
WEATHERFORD, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK
KFOR

An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!

Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

34 YEARS LATER: Family not giving up on Comanche cold case

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is on a mission, hoping to uncover the truth about who killed a young mother in southwest Oklahoma more than 30 years ago. Someone brutally killed Mary Morgan Pewitt by stabbing her more than 30 times in her Comanche home. The mystery is who?...
COMANCHE, OK
