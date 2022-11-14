William Eggleston, the old master of American colour photography, took this picture at the funeral of the Mississippi bluesman Fred McDowell in 1972. Earlier, he had made a photograph of McDowell in his coffin, his head surrounded by white satin. The pair of them had become friends after Eggleston knocked on McDowell’s door one day and asked if he could shoot some film footage of him playing guitar. Here, Eggleston was at the back of the chapel, a dapper southern white man, who grew up in a plantation house, taking pictures. The young woman’s look seems to take in all of that oddness – Eggleston often elicited such gazes from strangers – and his camera flinches from none of it.

