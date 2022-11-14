Read full article on original website
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth
Sarah Rector, a black girl, was so rich that the Oklahoma legislature declared her ‘white’ a person. Sarah lived in a time when white Americans were terrified of the idea of a black person becoming rich and having power.
What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith
It’s one of the most famous moments in modern Catholicism: the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. The Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917, when much of the world was engulfed in World War I. Over a series of six appearances, Mary emphasized to these young shepherds that to bring peace, they should pray the rosary every day. Devotion to the rosary already had a centuries-old history, and the Marian apparition at Fatima only deepened it. So what is a rosary, and why is it so important to many Catholics? Centuries of meaning As an archivist and associate professor...
Famed Food Writer Dies at 49
Food writer Julie Powell, widely known for her cooking blog that led to the hit 2005 book, "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” and its subsequent movie adaptation, "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49, The New York Times reports.
Julie Powell, Author Of 'Julie & Julia,' Dies At 49
Julie Powell, the food writer who rose to prominence with her blog-turned-book-turned-movie, "Julie & Julia" — in which she tried to prepare all 524 recipes of Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" — has died at the age of 49, her publisher confirmed. "It is with...
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Why paganism and witchcraft are making a comeback
Two weeks ago in the run-up to Halloween, I visited Salem, Massachusetts, for the first time since the pandemic began. In renewing my annual Halloween pilgrimage, I was bowled over by what I found in the Witch City: bigger crowds, longer lines and a wider and welcome array of merchandise geared toward many different religious traditions and ethnic identities.
Best Fiction of 2022: Morgan Talty
In Morgan Talty’s debut collection of stories, Night of the Living Rez (Tin House, July 5), a young man named David navigates a tough existence in the impoverished Panawahpskek (Penobscot) Nation of Maine while wondering how on Earth he is ever going to leave the place. Drugs and death are constant presences in David’s life, but so, too, is the hope that somehow things will get better—or, as his mother tells him, “We dug the hole, and now we fill it.” Talty, whose book is on our list of the best fiction of the year, answered questions about it and his writing life by email.
Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga
It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
Paul van Buren and Unique Interpretations of Religions Like Christianity
Earlier, I wrote an article about nontheistic Christianity - a version of Christianity where people reject the idea of God as a personal God and see him as an impersonal force - but I forgot to write about the man who helped to produce this unique interpretation of Christianity - Paul van Buren. Paul was a Christian theologian and author who was born in Norfolk, Virginia back in 1924. During World War II, Paul served in the United States Coast Guard, and after his service, he went to Harvard University. Eventually, the man attended the Episcopal Theological School and got a bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1951. After all of that, he received a Th.D. (a doctorate in theology) in 1957 from the University of Bael in Switzerland while studying under Calvinist theologian Karl Barth.
Giving Thanks: A celebration of fall, food and gratitude
Giving Thanks offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. Special guest Ada Limon, the new poet laureate of the United States and host of APM’s “The Slowdown,” sits down at our Thanksgiving table alongside host John Birge to read her poems and talk about how poetry amplifies gratitude. John also revisits other U.S. poet laureates who have been guests on Giving Thanks, including Billy Collins, Rita Dove and Ted Kooser. Whether you are early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.
Joelle Taylor’s C+nto & Othered Poems, about butch lesbian culture, wins Polari prize
In the UK’s only dedicated awards for LGBTQ+ literature, Adam Smith’s history of poppers and children’s book Nen and the Lonely Fisherman were also honoured
The Complete List of Elizabeth Peters Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Elizabeth Peters, whose real name is Barbara Louise Mertz, was a bestselling mystery and suspense author whose gripping novels captured the hearts of millions of readers worldwide.
The big picture: William Eggleston at Mississippi Fred McDowell’s funeral
William Eggleston, the old master of American colour photography, took this picture at the funeral of the Mississippi bluesman Fred McDowell in 1972. Earlier, he had made a photograph of McDowell in his coffin, his head surrounded by white satin. The pair of them had become friends after Eggleston knocked on McDowell’s door one day and asked if he could shoot some film footage of him playing guitar. Here, Eggleston was at the back of the chapel, a dapper southern white man, who grew up in a plantation house, taking pictures. The young woman’s look seems to take in all of that oddness – Eggleston often elicited such gazes from strangers – and his camera flinches from none of it.
Before ‘Banner’ and ‘Book of Mormon’ musical: A brief history of Latter-day Saints in entertainment
When Mitt Romney traversed onto the national political landscape, it seemed like a spotlight shone down on Latter-day Saints. This moment, the so-called “Mormon Moment” as one contributor to The New York Times called it, is sometimes seen as a pivotal moment — one where Latter-day Saints stepped from relative obscurity into the public. While the burgeoning frontier religion had already evolved into a global faith, it seemed like the public finally caught wind because of Romney’s campaign for president.
