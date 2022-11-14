Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Suspect Who Reportedly Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade in Custody
A suspect who reportedly shot at officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody. The chase began in Doral, after officers reportedly responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street. Officers spotted...
Click10.com
Man shot in face during robbery in Miami, police say
MIAMI – A man was shot in the face and leg early Wednesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City. According to the Miami Police Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 47 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took...
cw34.com
Social media star charged with murder previously arrested in Las Vegas for battery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBS12) — The OnlyFans and Instagram star accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami also faced criminal charges for a fight with him in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Courtney Clenney for domestic battery last year at the Cosmopolitan Casino. Police said...
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
Click10.com
FHP: Road rage incident in Doral led to police chase that ended in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A driver was arrested Thursday morning after he shot at someone during a road rage incident in Doral and then led police on a chase, authorities said. Sources identified the suspect to Local 10 News as 28-year-old Lawrence Collier. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt....
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
Click10.com
Miami judge grants no bond for father, grandmother accused of kidnapping 6-year-old
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of abducting his son appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Thursday. Jorge Morales Sr.’s hearing came a day after his mother appeared in court on accusations that she helped her son kidnap her grandson, 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales.
Click10.com
Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year. Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory...
Click10.com
Grandmother accused of helping to abduct grandson appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson away from his mother was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada. Lilliam Morales appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday after she...
Click10.com
Reward for information leading to arrest over hateful vandalism in Weston increases to $15,000
WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that the reward for information leading to an arrest over hateful vandalism in Weston increased to $15,000. On Oct. 30, deputies reported finding racist and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of the...
Click10.com
Detectives find woman’s body in Miami-Dade after deputies arrest ‘monster’ for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives who are searching for a Broward County murder victim found the body of a woman on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County’s Carol City area, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in Miami-Dade County had yet to identify the woman’s body....
Group saws through roof, steals $500K in phones from Florida warehouse
Police arrested five men accused of sawing thru the roof of a South Florida warehouse to steal more than $500,000 worth of cell phones
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
Click10.com
Boy remains hospitalized after driver struck him in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An eight-year-old boy remained hospitalized on Thursday after a driver struck him during a crash in Fort Lauderdale. A driver jumped a curve after the crash at about 3 p.m., on Wednesday, near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue. Fire Rescue personnel...
Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say
MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
Click10.com
Family, MDPD pleading for information in case of man found dead in shower
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of James Alston, who was found dead in his shower with blunt force injuries in October, are pleading for the public’s help in solving his killing. At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, the 31-year-old was discovered by his roommate bloodied and...
actionnews5.com
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s unclear how Cory Wayne Patterson died, but it happened Monday, November 14 at the Federal Detention Center in Miami,...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police urge shoppers to ‘work together’ in reporting crime as holiday season nears
KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police and county officials gathered at Dadeland Mall Thursday informing shoppers about their yearly holiday crime initiative. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Martinez told Local 10 News that law enforcement will be out early and often as the holiday season approaches. “We will be collaborating with...
NBC Miami
Reported Shooting Under Investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 79th Street, where the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. No word was released from police on how many people were involved or if any injuries...
