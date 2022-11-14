ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonnie Raitt to perform in Honolulu, on Maui in March

By Nicole Napuunoa
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Grammy Award winner, Bonnie Raitt is coming to Honolulu and Maui for one-night concert events.

The “I can’t make you love me” singer brings her ‘Just Like That’ concert tour through the islands on her way to Australia.

Raitt, along with special guest John Cruz, will perform at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Mar. 28 and at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Mar. 31.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

According to a news release, “Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt’s Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased for a U.S. concert will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.”

Viewers can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale code on Wed., Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thurs., Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. by inputting KHON when purchasing tickets.

KHON2

KHON2

