ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Snoop Dogg, Sade, Blondie, Gloria Estefan, R.E.M. Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyKqZ_0jARpexS00

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 54th Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 15, 2023, in New York City: a complete list of nominees and the songs for which they are best known appears below, but it includes such legendary artists as Snoop Dogg , Patti Smith, R.E.M., Sade, Gloria Estefan, ELO frontman Jeff Lynne, Bryan Adams, Steve Winwood, the Broadway team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and many more.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song.

Earlier this year, the ceremony — which is one of the most unique and star-studded in the music industry — returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Mariah Carey , Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (the Neptunes), Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Songwriter Paul Williams received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, Universal Music Publishing Chairman-CEO Jody Gerson received the Abe Olman Publisher Award, and rapper Lil Nas X received the Hal David Starlight Award — the first rapper to receive that honor since Drake.

Eligible voting members will have until 12 PM EST / 3 AM PST on December 28, 2022 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a songwriter and three from a performing songwriter category.

Representational bios, song lists and photos of the 2023 nominees can be found on the songhall.org website.

The full list of nominees are (whose photo IDs appear after the list) are:

Non-Performing Songwriters

Lynn Ahrens / Stephen Flaherty – * Journey To The Past (Anastasia) * Once Upon A December (Anastasia) * At The Beginning * Wheels Of A Dream (Ragtime) * Make Them Hear You (Ragtime)

Glen Ballard – * Man In The Mirror * You Oughta Know * Hold On * The Voice Within * The Space Between

Dean Dillon – * Tennessee Whiskey * Ocean Front Property * Here For A Good Time * The Chair * I’m Alive

Franne Golde – * Nightshift * Dreaming Of You * Don’t Look Any Further * Don’t You Want Me * Stickwitu

Bobby Hart / Tommy Boyce (d) – * Last Train To Clarksville * (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone * Come A Little Bit Closer * (Theme From) The Monkees * I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonight

Sandy Linzer / Denny Randell – * Working My Way Back To You * Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got) * Lover’s Concerto * Native New Yorker * Opus 17 (Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me)

Roger Nichols – * We’ve Only Just Begun * Rainy Days And Mondays * I Won’t Last A Day Without You * Out In The Country * Times Of Your Life

Dan Penn / Spooner Oldham – * I’m Your Puppet * It Tears Me Up * Cry Like A Baby * Sweet Inspiration * A Woman Left Lonely

Dean Pitchford – * Footloose * Fame * Holding Out For A Hero * All The Man That I Need * Let’s Hear It For The Boy

Teddy Riley – * Make It Last Forever * I Want Her * Just Got Paid * I Like * My Prerogative

Liz Rose – * You Belong With Me * Crazy Girl * Girl Crush * All Too Well * White Horse

Tom Snow – * He’s So Shy * Let’s Hear It For The Boy * Dreaming Of You * Don’t Know Much * After All

Performing Songwriters

Bryan Adams – * (Everything I Do) I Do It For You * Heaven * All For Love * Have You Ever Really Loved A Women? * Summer OF ‘69

Clem Burke / Debbie Harry / Chris Stein (p/k/a Blondie ) –  * Call Me * Heart of Glass * Rapture * One Way Or Another * Sunday Girl

Calvin Broadus Jr. (p/k/a Snoop Dogg) – * Drop It Like It’s Hot * Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang * Young, Wild & Free * Gin & Juice * Next Episode

Tom Johnston / Michael McDonald / Patrick Simmons (p/k/a The Doobie Brothers) – * Listen To The Music * Long Train Running * What A Fool Believes * China Grove * Black Water

Gloria Estefan –  * Anything For You * Don’t Wanna Lose You * Words Get In The Way * Rhythm Is Gonna Get You * Let’s Get Loud

Vince Gill – * Go Rest High On That Mountain * When I Call Your Name * I Still Believe In You * Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away * Whenever You Come Around

Ann Wilson / Nancy Wilson (p/k/a Heart) – * Barracuda * Crazy On You * Dog And Butterfly * Straight On * Even It Up

Jeff Lynne (ELO – Electric Light Orchestra) – * Mr. Blue Sky * Don’t Bring Me Down * Evil Woman * Livin’ Thing * Telephone Line

Bill Berry / Peter Buck / Mike Mills / Michael Stipe (p/k/a REM) – * Losing My Religion * Everybody Hurts * It’s the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) * Radio Free Europe * The One I Love

Sade Adu (p/k/a Sade) – * Smooth Operator * No Ordinary Love * The Sweetest Taboo * By Your Side * Is It A Crime

Patti Smith –  * Because the Night * Redondo Beach * Dancing Barefoot * Frederick * People Have Power

Steve Winwood – * Higher Love * Gimme Some Lovin’ * I’m A Man * Valerie * Roll With It

(top row) Clem Burke / Debbie Harry / Chris Stein (p/k/a Blondie), Calvin Broadus Jr. (p/k/a Snoop Dogg), Bryan Adams, Jeff Lynne, Gloria Estefan, Bill Berry / Peter Buck / Mike Mills / Michael Stipe (p/k/a REM)

(second row) Denny Randell / Sandy Linzer, Tom Johnston / Michael McDonald / Patrick Simmons (p/k/a The Doobie Brothers), Ann Wilson / Nancy Wilson (p/k/a Heart), Vince Gill, Teddy Riley

(third row) Dean Dillon, Franne Golde, Steve Winwood, Tom Snow, Sade Adu (p/k/a Sade), Lynn Ahrens / Stephen Flaherty, Glen Ballard

(bottom row) Patti Smith, Dan Penn / Spooner Oldham, Liz Rose, Roger Nichols, Dean Pitchford, Bobby Hart / Tommy Boyce

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Grammy Awards Nominations 2023: The Complete List (Updating)

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning over a livestream, being hosted by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Variety is publishing all the nominations in full here, updating the page in real time as they are announced. The reading of the 2023 nominees is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and last for about an hour. Heavy favorites for multiple nominations going into Tuesday morning included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. Refresh this page during the Academy’s unveiling to see how predictions are panning out. Following...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Why Release Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Now? ‘400 Years of Slavery Is Bigger’ Than the Oscars Slap, Says Director

When Apple announced in October that it would be releasing “Emancipation” in theaters by the end of the year, many moviegoers were left scratching their heads: How can any studio release a Will Smith vehicle in the same year he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars? For “Emancipation” director Antoine Fuqua, there was never any issue about the slavery drama’s release date. “The film to me is bigger than that moment,” Fuqua told Vanity Fair. “Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment. My hope is that people will see it that way and watch the movie and be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp Defends Her Silence on Johnny Depp Controversies, Rejects Nepotism Claims: I Won’t Be ‘Defined’ by ‘Men in My Life’

Lily-Rose Depp said in a new Elle magazine profile that she has avoided weighing in on the controversies surrounding her father, Johnny Depp, because she refuses to be defined by the men in her life. Johnny Depp spent several months this year in a court trail against Amber Heard, testimonies from which detailed his alleged abusive behavior toward Heard and his unprofessional behavior on film sets such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
The Associated Press

R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a dazzling list of talented acts who left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing. The ballot includes the musical theater duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote “Ragtime” and “Anastasia,” as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” Two veteran rock stars are also nominees: Patti Smith — whose songs include “Because the Night” and “Dancing Barefoot” — and Steve Winwood, whose hits include “Higher Love” and “Roll With It.” Vince Gill is once again a nominee, having first made the ballot in 2018. Eligible voting members have until Dec. 28 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from the songwriter category and three from the performing-songwriter category. The Associated Press got an early copy of the list.
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Supports Jojo Siwa After She Criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hurtful’ Rejection of LGBTQ Films

Candace Cameron Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin showed support for Jojo Siwa, who spoke out against Bure over recent comments Bure made about “traditional marriage.” Bure has been widely criticized following an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which she said her new television home at Great American Family would not spotlight gay couples in lead roles. Bure, who is Great American Family’s chief creative officer, said the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create...
Variety

Angela Bassett ‘Objected’ at First to Her Shocking ‘Wakanda Forever‘ Twist: ’Why? People Are Gonna Be So Upset’

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Every Marvel fan knew “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was going to be an emotional wallop given the death of Chadwick Boseman, whose original “Black Panther” character, T’Challa, dies from a mysterious illness at the start of the sequel. But few expected the movie to deliver a second gut-punching death. T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, dies midway through “Wakanda Forever.” She drowns during Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) attack on Wakanda, which sets Shuri (Letitia Wright) on a path of revenge against him in the third act. Queen Ramonda’s death is perhaps...
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Variety

Harvey Weinstein Now Facing Fewer Counts of Rape as Judge Drops Four Charges

Harvey Weinstein will face fewer charges in his current Los Angeles trial with the prosecution announcing that they are not proceeding with a key victim, Jane Doe #5. Weinstein now faces seven counts that stem from four women, rather than five Jane Does. Initially, he was facing 11 charges and maximum of 140 years in prison, if convicted. Now, the new maximum exposure is 60 years to life plus five.  The charges being dropped are a win for Weinstein, particularly because two of the dismissed charges were counts of rape, which carry the most years — with all five victims involved in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ to Dominate Box Office Again With $72 Million-Plus as Weinstein Drama ’She Said’ and ‘The Menu’ Eye Slow Starts

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will steamroll the box office again in its second weekend. The 30th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aims to add $72 million to $80 million between Friday and Sunday. Ticket sales anywhere in that range — a decline of roughly 55% to 60% from its stellar $181 million opening — would be a promising result for “Black Panther 2.” Most pandemic-era releases haven’t been able to generate that kind of coinage in its first weekend, much less in subsequent outings. By comparison, returns for 2018’s “Black Panther” — which opened to a blockbuster $202 million...
Variety

Voldemort Returns? Ralph Fiennes Would Play ‘Harry Potter’ Villain Again: ‘No Question About It’

After Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav mentioned the possibility of working with J.K. Rowling on more “Harry Potter” content, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes expressed his interest in reprising his villainous role in the Wizarding World. “Sure, of course,” Fiennes told Variety when asked if he wants to play Voldemort again. If Warner Bros. or Rowling called him to join future “Harry Potter” projects, Fiennes said he would jump right in: “No question about it.” Fiennes spoke with Variety on the red carpet at the New York premiere of “The Menu,” in which he plays madman celebrity chef Julian Slowik, who prepares...
Variety

John Oliver Says It’s Funny ‘Watching Elon Musk Destroy Twitter’: ‘$44 Billion Being Set on Fire’

Childlike wonder and imagination took the stage on Monday night during the annual Only Make Believe gala at the St. James Theatre. Only Make Believe has brought interactive theater to over 60 children’s hospitals and special education facilities across the East Coast. Hosted by John Oliver, the 80-minute charity event featured colorful performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars.  During his opening monologue, Oliver quipped about participating in Zoom benefits during the pandemic and how the Broadway ones “were sometimes some of the worst.” He also highlighted some “astonishing” examples of people using their Twitter Blue verification check marks to troll companies. “Let...
ILLINOIS STATE
Variety

American Music Awards Host Wayne Brady Talks Beyoncé and Explains Why He’s ‘Not a Swiftie’

Wayne Brady didn’t hesitate when he was asked to host this year’s American Music Awards. “That’s kind of a no-brainer,” he tells me just days before the big show, airing live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 20. “When they ask you if you want to host, you don’t doddle, you don’t fiddle-faddle. You don’t take time and you don’t scratch your head. You say, ‘Yes, thank you, when is it, where’s my tux?’” What will you be wearing? I don’t know yet but I want to make a statement. I don’t know if I’m going to get my Björk on and wear...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘Censorship’ Doesn’t End Antisemitism

Jon Stewart defended his friend Dave Chappelle during his appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Tuesday evening, commenting on the comedian’s recent “Saturday Night Live” monologue, which Anti-Defamation League leadership criticized for “popularizing” antisemitic sentiments. “Everybody calls me like, ‘You see Dave on SNL?’ And I say yes, we’re very good friends. I always watch and send nice texts,” Stewart began. “‘He normalized antisemitism with the monologue.’ I don’t know if you’ve been on comment sections on most news articles, but it’s pretty normal. It’s incredibly normal. But the one thing I will say is I don’t believe that censorship...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
Variety

Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes

The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Variety

CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime

The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
Variety

The Danny Masterson Case, ‘The O.J. Trial of Scientology,’ Stirs Deep Feelings for Former Members

Tara Savelo was born into Scientology and remained active in it into her 20s. She grew up in Clearwater, Fla., one of the church’s main outposts, and later moved to Los Angeles, where she became Lady Gaga’s makeup artist. She drifted away from the church as she built her own life. But over the last few weeks, as she has read about the Danny Masterson rape trial, many of the church’s teachings and practices have come back to the surface. “The verbiage the victims use – the first time I read it, it was so upsetting,” she said. “There are specific words...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy