Chiefs president comments on state of Arrowhead Stadium, Royals move
The news of the Kansas City Royals building a new stadium has Chiefs President Mark Donovan addressing the team's future at Arrowhead Stadium.
Orange and Blue Report Preview Week 11: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have been bitter division rivals since the 1960s. There has been no love lost between these storied franchises, but this year, collectively, wins have been hard to come by.
