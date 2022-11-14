Read full article on original website
Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat
Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Sam Hostetter foregoes recount, concedes Ward D City Council race
Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter has conceded defeat in his re-election contest to MAGA Republican challenger Jim Wood. “After investigation into the process,and review of local historical precedent, I have concluded that requesting a recount of the Ward D election would not be a productive use of resources,” Hostetter said in a press statement Wednesday night.
Augusta Free Press
Scaled-down Rite Aid opens in Craigsville to provide care to underserved community
Rural counties without a pharmacy are often home to a high proportion of populations considered vulnerable including the elderly, uninsured, unemployed and those with income below the federal poverty level. Because these locations are generally small, people who live there often have to go to larger areas to get basic...
WHSV
Concealed handgun permits will now be issued as plastic cards
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release. “The Augusta...
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused ‘smart’ meters
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dominion Energy Virginia disconnected electricity to, threatened to or forced a “smart” meter on more than half a dozen households across Virginia. According to Virginians for Safe Technology, based in Fredericksburg, households are in Petersburg, Fauquier, Prince William, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Henrico and Spotsylvania...
WHSV
Final votes are counted for Elkton Town Council race
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Rockingham County website was updated with the unofficial results in the final two Elkton Town Council seats. The website shows Rachel Michael as the winner for the special election two-year seat beating out opponent Nick Campbell by a small margin. “I have so...
WHSV
19-Year-old write-in candidate becomes Timberville’s youngest town council member ever
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Timberville has elected its youngest town council member ever. 19-year-old write-in candidate Isaac Kelley learned this week that he had won the third of three open seats on the council after making a last-minute decision to run. Kelley said he went back and...
wmra.org
Bringing civility back to the Rockingham County Public Schools community
School board meetings have become a flashpoint for culture wars and political polarization in recent years. One local district is trying to talk through those conflicts. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Rockingham County, like many districts across the country, has seen school board meetings become increasingly fraught with conflicts over...
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Innovation Hub to renovate and occupy historic Wetsel Seed Building
A state-of-the-art innovation hub is slated to occupy a historic building in downtown Harrisonburg. Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, or more simply known as HIH, with the support of local investors and partners, closed on the space in late October. The plan is to renovate the building to provide private offices, coworking,...
cbs19news
Roundabout at Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Critzer Shop Road opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Beginning Wednesday, drivers have started to use the new roundabout at the intersection of Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports construction at the project site has entered its final phase. According to a release, flaggers controlled traffic...
Augusta Free Press
Free dental, vision and medical services coming to Fishersville this weekend
Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Nov. 19-20 at Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. each...
NBC 29 News
SMJH opens Outpatient Care on East High St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Outpatient Care is open on East Hight Street in Charlottesville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, November 16. “It’s extremely important for us, and to be able to have this in the shadow of the old original Martha Jefferson Hospital, to be able...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation – Updated 2:14 PM 11.17.22
“INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro literacy program provides career exploration for EL students
The Family Literacy Program is a 10-week program designed for English Learner students in grades 6 to 9 and their caregivers. Launched by Waynesboro Public Schools and the Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education in September, the program focuses on career exploration and training opportunities for local careers in the Shenandoah Valley.
cbs19news
UVA BOV meets concerning deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second day in a row, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors held a meeting, but what exactly was addressed is not clear. The purpose of these meetings has been to receive briefings from law enforcement, emergency management officials, staff members and legal counsel.
University of Virginia Shooting | Virginia State Police Investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) assumed the primary responsibility for the criminal investigation into the shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13, at the request of the UVA Police Department. Investigators said Christopher Jones Jr., 22, a student, opened fire, killing fellow students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and […]
