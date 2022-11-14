Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Successor As Tesla CEO: Analyst Names Apple, Ex-Volkswagen Execs Among Lead Contenders
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares came under selling pressure on Thursday after board member word got around that a succession plan for CEO Elon Musk is in the works. Tesla bulls dismissed the development as "good corporate governance" and said a change at the helm may not happen any time soon. Specifically, Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster said a new CEO announcement could be two to three years away.
Twitter exodus begins after Musk 'hardcore' ultimatum
Employee departures multiplied at Twitter on Thursday after an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk, who demanded staff choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working long hours, or losing their jobs. "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the ultimatum, an internal memo sent Wednesday and seen by AFP. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity.
