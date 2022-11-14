ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes for rest of week due to bus driver shortage

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)  - Monroe Public Schools (MPS) canceled two public school bus routes for the rest of the week due to a substitute bus driver shortage in Monroe.

Originally, MPS said the route cancellation only applied to Monday morning's routes, but at 11:08 a.m. an update was posted to Facebook saying the routes would also be cancelled for the rest of the week.

The routes canceled are #36 and #75. These routes service students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, and Raisinville Elementary.

MPS said families of students who ride buses on those routes were responsible for transporting their children to school from Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18.

