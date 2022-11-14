ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Rushed To Hospital After Being Burned In Car Fire

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Jay Leno was forced to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas over the weekend after suffering a “very serious medical emergency,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The 72-year-old TV host was scheduled to appear at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Vegas on Sunday but canceled at the last minute.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email sent to the attendees at Sunday’s financial conference read.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email added.

According to TMZ , Leno suffered a serious burn to the left side of his face earlier in the day when one of the cars in his Los Angeles garage erupted into flames.

Leno was quickly transported to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California, where he reportedly remains as his injuries continue to be treated.

The former longtime late-night comedian has also reportedly canceled the rest of his schedule for the remainder of the week.

Leno, a well-known car aficionado when he's not on stage doing his famous comedy routines, was reportedly working on one of his many cars when it abruptly caught fire.

Although he reportedly sustained burns on the left side of his face, his left eye and ear were not penetrated by the flames.

The jarring incident comes just a few short years after the former Tonight Show host revealed he suffers from high cholesterol and suffered a blockage in his heart in March 2019.

"There's a lot of people walking around like that, they're just time bombs,” the comedian said at the time. “You've got all this cholesterol, you don't realize it until it actually hits, you know?"

"It's like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through,” he added. “And that's what happens with your heart."

