Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after deadly crash near MOA

By Tommy Wiita
 2 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A 25-year-old Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after he attempted to flee police from a Mall of America parking lot in a stolen car and crashed, killing one of the passengers inside.

Abdeljabar Sharif was behind the wheel of a car that was identified as stolen from Minneapolis by a license plate scanner at a parking ramp entrance at the mall last Tuesday, Nov. 8, with police then attempting to execute a "high risk" traffic stop in the west garage on Level P1.

The vehicle fled police, who didn't pursue as it was on the Mall of America's property. A short time later, the car crashed into a concrete pillar on the eastbound lanes on I-494 from Lindau Lane.

Abdikadir Issack, 23, of Willmar, died in the crash.

According to court documents, Sharif has been convicted numerous times in the past, including charges for theft and burglary.

Sharif was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for injuries in the crash, and was later arrested. The criminal complaint says police found a plastic bag inside a flashlight Sharif was carrying that had 92 suspected fentanyl pills, weighing just over 10 lbs.

Sharif had two pending felonies in Hennepin County at the time of the incident and seven other felony convictions dating back to 2018. He's charged with fleeing a police officer that results in death, criminal vehicular homicide, third-degree possession, receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Sharif currently is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on $500,000 bail. He's set to make his first court appearance on Monday.

