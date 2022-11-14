Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Cats, coffee, donuts, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Another late look at autumn leaves – Lincoln Park photo by Gary Pro) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. ENJOY A BEVERAGE, HELP STUDENTS: All day at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) – open until...
westseattleblog.com
Community meetings about crime, Alki Point Healthy Street, Terminal 5, more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Photo by David Hutchinson – seal pup recently protected by Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Mysterines perform in-store at 6 pm. Free, all ages....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Art, theater, donuts, and more
(Photo by Kevin Stock, who “caught this heron sipping a drink of water from our neighbor’s bird bath on this cold November morning”) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONUT FUNDRAISER: Last day to...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend preview
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, November 18th. -Saturday morning might bring some traffic congestion in the early going of the two turkey-giveaway events that will be happening – 9 am start for the Eastridge Church event (39th/Oregon), 10 am start for the drive-up event at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 days until 2 turkey giveaways
Reminders from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: If you need some help with affording Thanksgiving dinner, you have two options in West Seattle this Saturday (November 19) for getting a free turkey and bag/box of groceries:. (WSB file photo) EASTRIDGE CHURCH, 9 AM-NOON: This year the church at 39th/Oregon...
westseattleblog.com
MISSING: Have you seen Ebrima?
11:47 AM: Seattle Police have just sent out an alert for this missing man:. Police say Ebrima “walked away from his residence in West Seattle on Thursday at approximately 3:30 pm but he has Alzheimer’s and is unable to find his way home without assistance. Ebrima is very tall – 6’7” – and he should be easy to spot.” Call 911 if you see him.
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: West Seattle Lacrosse Club’s offseason invitation for girls
(Photo provided by West Seattle Lacrosse Club) The next season is a few months away, but the West Seattle Lacrosse Club is hosting informal events right now for girls who might be interested in playing. Here’s the announcement:. Attention, young ladies of West Seattle! Looking for a fun team...
westseattleblog.com
Talking traffic, crime, leadership @ Admiral Neighborhood Association
The meeting was facilitated by ANA vice president Joanie Jacobs (who’s rising to president as a result of tonight’s elections – more on that later) at Admiral UCC Church. SOUTHWEST PRECINCT POLICE: Lt. Mike Watson opened by asking if anyone had any questions. Jacobs said she knew...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Two West Seattle holiday donation drives for kids/teens
Our newly launched West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of holiday-season donation drives. Today we’re showcasing two of them, starting with one that’s about to start:. TREEHOUSE DRIVE AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Starting tomorrow, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be collecting donated gifts...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Questions, answers, updates as community members and police talked face-to-face at West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting
For the first time in more than two and a half years, tonight the Southwest Precinct meeting room was filled with community members there to hear from and talk with local police. This was technically the return of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council, but for several years the council...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: Winter-clothing donation drive @ Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency
If you are able to give during this holiday season, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of donation drives. The newest addition is this year’s drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (longtime WSB sponsor), collecting items to help people stay warm. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle man’s gift of life to be celebrated during America’s most famous parade
That’s a “floragraph” of longtime West Seattleite Kevin Johnston, destined to be part of a float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on January 2. It was completed today at Forest Lawn in West Seattle, where Mr. Johnston was laid to rest earlier this year at age 59. The floragraph will be part of a parade float promoting life-saving organ donations; Mr. Johnston’s skin, tendons, tissue, and corneas were donated when he died last May. The floragraph is made of flowers and other natural materials. Those there for its completion today included Mr. Johnston’s mother Carol Johnston:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes
More sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Wednesday’s high was 51, one degree below normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SHORES: First fall/winter ‘king tides’ soon
(January 2022 photo by Holli Margell) The so-called “king tides” of fall/winter make their first appearance starting on Thanksgiving Day. The morning high tide hits 12 feet at 5:36 am that day, and keeps climbing from there – 12.4 feet at 6:26 am Friday, November 25 and peaking at 12.6 feet at 7:17 am Saturday, November 26, with the highest high tide staying at 12 feet or above for the rest of the month and on to December 3rd. High tides reach 12 feet and over again December 8-12, with the highest tides of December peaking during Christmas/Hanukkah, 13 feet on December 25-26. Winter’s highest high tides are about a month after that, 13.1 feet on January 24-25. The high tides themselves aren’t always problematic unless weather conditions compound them, as was the case in early January this year (photo above).
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Hello, Wednesday
Even more sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Tuesday’s high was 54, two degrees above normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTES: Two West Seattle shops plan to close storefronts at year’s end
Two independent West Seattle retail shops have just announced their storefronts will close at year’s end – but in one case, that does NOT mean they’re going out of business. VIRAGO GALLERY: After 10 years, proprietor Tracy Cilona has decided to go 100% online. In her announcement,...
westseattleblog.com
PUMP-STATION PROJECT: Alki lane closure ahead
(Seattle Public Utilities photo) Four months into the waterfront Alki Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, Seattle Public Utilities has provided a progress report. So far its contractor has:. -Completed the demolition of old equipment and structural elements inside of the pump station. -Began...
westseattleblog.com
Saving for a non-rainy day: Puget Ridge Edible Park seeks your support for ‘future of farming’
(2020 WSB photo, Puget Ridge Edible Park) Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) is an ongoing neighborhood collaboration and demonstration of what could be achieved in many more neighborhoods – a step toward true community sustainability by growing food. The project is already supported by many volunteer hours. Now it’s time to seek monetary donations too – with a specific goal: Catching more rainwater to use during the dry season. Longtime sustainability advocate Stu Hennessey explains:
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: meal delivery servies
Maven meals is great. Long-standing Burien business, good ingredients, reasonable prices. mavenmeals.com. From Acme, WA theacmebox.com this is a larger operation offering some fully prepared foods and some meals that come as ingredients that you cook yourself. Mix and match. Healthy, interesting, quality. These are the only two that I...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Kia; car prowl; meeting reminder
It was stolen over the weekend (likely on Saturday) from the corner of 14th Avenue SW and Kenyon Street. The stolen car resembles this stock photo. CAR PROWL: Texter reports their Jeep Cherokee was broken into overnight Monday/Tuesday. It happened on 63rd SW in the Alki area. MEETING REMINDER: Another...
