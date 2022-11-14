ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

Cats, coffee, donuts, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Another late look at autumn leaves – Lincoln Park photo by Gary Pro) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. ENJOY A BEVERAGE, HELP STUDENTS: All day at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) – open until...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Art, theater, donuts, and more

(Photo by Kevin Stock, who “caught this heron sipping a drink of water from our neighbor’s bird bath on this cold November morning”) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONUT FUNDRAISER: Last day to...
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend preview

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, November 18th. -Saturday morning might bring some traffic congestion in the early going of the two turkey-giveaway events that will be happening – 9 am start for the Eastridge Church event (39th/Oregon), 10 am start for the drive-up event at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 days until 2 turkey giveaways

Reminders from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: If you need some help with affording Thanksgiving dinner, you have two options in West Seattle this Saturday (November 19) for getting a free turkey and bag/box of groceries:. (WSB file photo) EASTRIDGE CHURCH, 9 AM-NOON: This year the church at 39th/Oregon...
westseattleblog.com

MISSING: Have you seen Ebrima?

11:47 AM: Seattle Police have just sent out an alert for this missing man:. Police say Ebrima “walked away from his residence in West Seattle on Thursday at approximately 3:30 pm but he has Alzheimer’s and is unable to find his way home without assistance. Ebrima is very tall – 6’7” – and he should be easy to spot.” Call 911 if you see him.
westseattleblog.com

SPORTS: West Seattle Lacrosse Club’s offseason invitation for girls

(Photo provided by West Seattle Lacrosse Club) The next season is a few months away, but the West Seattle Lacrosse Club is hosting informal events right now for girls who might be interested in playing. Here’s the announcement:. Attention, young ladies of West Seattle! Looking for a fun team...
westseattleblog.com

Talking traffic, crime, leadership @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

The meeting was facilitated by ANA vice president Joanie Jacobs (who’s rising to president as a result of tonight’s elections – more on that later) at Admiral UCC Church. SOUTHWEST PRECINCT POLICE: Lt. Mike Watson opened by asking if anyone had any questions. Jacobs said she knew...
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: Two West Seattle holiday donation drives for kids/teens

Our newly launched West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of holiday-season donation drives. Today we’re showcasing two of them, starting with one that’s about to start:. TREEHOUSE DRIVE AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Starting tomorrow, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be collecting donated gifts...
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle man’s gift of life to be celebrated during America’s most famous parade

That’s a “floragraph” of longtime West Seattleite Kevin Johnston, destined to be part of a float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on January 2. It was completed today at Forest Lawn in West Seattle, where Mr. Johnston was laid to rest earlier this year at age 59. The floragraph will be part of a parade float promoting life-saving organ donations; Mr. Johnston’s skin, tendons, tissue, and corneas were donated when he died last May. The floragraph is made of flowers and other natural materials. Those there for its completion today included Mr. Johnston’s mother Carol Johnston:
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

More sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Wednesday’s high was 51, one degree below normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SHORES: First fall/winter ‘king tides’ soon

(January 2022 photo by Holli Margell) The so-called “king tides” of fall/winter make their first appearance starting on Thanksgiving Day. The morning high tide hits 12 feet at 5:36 am that day, and keeps climbing from there – 12.4 feet at 6:26 am Friday, November 25 and peaking at 12.6 feet at 7:17 am Saturday, November 26, with the highest high tide staying at 12 feet or above for the rest of the month and on to December 3rd. High tides reach 12 feet and over again December 8-12, with the highest tides of December peaking during Christmas/Hanukkah, 13 feet on December 25-26. Winter’s highest high tides are about a month after that, 13.1 feet on January 24-25. The high tides themselves aren’t always problematic unless weather conditions compound them, as was the case in early January this year (photo above).
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Hello, Wednesday

Even more sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Tuesday’s high was 54, two degrees above normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no...
westseattleblog.com

PUMP-STATION PROJECT: Alki lane closure ahead

(Seattle Public Utilities photo) Four months into the waterfront Alki Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, Seattle Public Utilities has provided a progress report. So far its contractor has:. -Completed the demolition of old equipment and structural elements inside of the pump station. -Began...
westseattleblog.com

Saving for a non-rainy day: Puget Ridge Edible Park seeks your support for ‘future of farming’

(2020 WSB photo, Puget Ridge Edible Park) Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) is an ongoing neighborhood collaboration and demonstration of what could be achieved in many more neighborhoods – a step toward true community sustainability by growing food. The project is already supported by many volunteer hours. Now it’s time to seek monetary donations too – with a specific goal: Catching more rainwater to use during the dry season. Longtime sustainability advocate Stu Hennessey explains:
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: meal delivery servies

Maven meals is great. Long-standing Burien business, good ingredients, reasonable prices. mavenmeals.com. From Acme, WA theacmebox.com this is a larger operation offering some fully prepared foods and some meals that come as ingredients that you cook yourself. Mix and match. Healthy, interesting, quality. These are the only two that I...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Kia; car prowl; meeting reminder

It was stolen over the weekend (likely on Saturday) from the corner of 14th Avenue SW and Kenyon Street. The stolen car resembles this stock photo. CAR PROWL: Texter reports their Jeep Cherokee was broken into overnight Monday/Tuesday. It happened on 63rd SW in the Alki area. MEETING REMINDER: Another...
