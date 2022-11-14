ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Tech Bytes: Amazon layoffs, Google health app

Massive layoffs are reportedly coming to Amazon. The New York Times says the company is set to cut ten thousand jobs this week, the most in it’s history. The layoffs will reportedly affect the division responsible for Alexa voice services, as well as retail and human resources. It comes...
OREGON STATE
WDIO-TV

Tech Bytes: Airbnb expands features, Apple updates iCloud.com

Airbnb is looking to expand it’s listings with features aimed at attracting new hosts. The company is increasing the amount of liability coverage for hosts to up to $3M. It’s also offering to pair newbies with more experienced hosts who can show them the ropes. Apple has launched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy