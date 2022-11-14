Read full article on original website
'Puttshack' mini golf coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is getting another golfing experience in St. Matthews. Puttshack, "the world’s only upscale, tech-infused mini golf" will open their newest location in the Oxmoor Center, according to a press release. The 25,000 square-foot space will feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses...
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
WLKY.com
Acclaimed Louisville chef featured in new Netflix competition show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville knows food (and drinks). No arguing that it's a foodie paradise. If you didn't know, there's even a highly-acclaimed chef in the city. (In the player above, how to make "Mistletoe Shots") Edward Lee owns 610 Magnolia in Old Louisville, and he's a winner of...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
'Welcome Home'; Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard members coming home for Thanksgiving
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more than 200 of the state's National Guard members are returning home after a nearly year-long deployment in Europe, just in time for the holidays. Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky Update on Thursday saying the 208 guard...
LMPD updates Metro Council on recruitment efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police leaders said they're making strides toward becoming a more equitable and diverse department, but admit they haven't met all of their goals. During an update to Metro Council members Thursday night, the department's equity and diversity manager said they had a goal to...
Wave 3
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
Heine Brothers' union rallies in downtown Louisville ahead of negotiations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after first voting to unionize, Heine Brothers' employees prepared to sit down at the table with the company. Union members held a rally downtown Tuesday afternoon to kickoff the beginning of their negotiations. Among their top priorities are higher wages and more fair schedules.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Five star Junior Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky official visits
Karter Knox, a top 10 prospect in the junior class has taken two official visits this year. The 6-foot-6 five star who attends Tampa Catholic (Fla.) officially visited both Kentucky and Louisville with more expected throughout the year. “I’m not that far along in my recruitment process, Knox said. “I’ve...
WLKY.com
Louisville Starbucks goes on morning strike, along with 100 other locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a regular at Starbucks, getting coffee on Thursday might be a little more difficult. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," more than 100 Starbucks stores across the U.S. are going on strike, including a location in Louisville. The location on strike is the one at...
Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport celebrates huge milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest airport celebrated its 75th anniversary with an impressive 9-tier cake and a new exhibit. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport's passenger air service first began on November 15, 1947, according to a press release. In honor of the occasion, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
'Red Cup Rebellion': Louisville Starbucks, more than 100 other locations on strike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starbucks around the country are supposed to be handing out free, branded holiday cups to customers who make select purchases on Thursday, Nov. 17. Baristas at an east Louisville Starbucks and at dozens of locations across the U.S. have instead gone on strike, commencing what they're calling the "Red Cup Rebellion".
Scam missing persons posts appear in Louisville Facebook groups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new scam disguised as a social media post about a missing child has begun to emerge across the internet. The post references a child named "Tyler Griffin," along with his mother giving a description of the young boy. It was shared across Facebook groups in...
