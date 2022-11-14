ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Puttshack' mini golf coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is getting another golfing experience in St. Matthews. Puttshack, "the world’s only upscale, tech-infused mini golf" will open their newest location in the Oxmoor Center, according to a press release. The 25,000 square-foot space will feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses...
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LMPD updates Metro Council on recruitment efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police leaders said they're making strides toward becoming a more equitable and diverse department, but admit they haven't met all of their goals. During an update to Metro Council members Thursday night, the department's equity and diversity manager said they had a goal to...
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport celebrates huge milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest airport celebrated its 75th anniversary with an impressive 9-tier cake and a new exhibit. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport's passenger air service first began on November 15, 1947, according to a press release. In honor of the occasion, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
