Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers men’s soccer’s historic season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Penn
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers men’s soccer’s historic 2022 season has come to an end. The Scarlet Knights fell to Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, suffering a 3-0 loss at Penn Park that ended their best season as a Big Ten member.
What channel is the Rutgers soccer match on today vs. Penn? (11/17/22) Time, TV, LIVE STREAM: Watch NCAA men’s soccer tournament online
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet the Penn Quakers in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (11/17/2022) at River Fields in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the Rutgers vs. Penn match via a subscription to ESPN+. The match starts...
Rutgers NCAA men’s soccer tournament schedule 2022: Live streams, bracket, times, dates, TV channels, how to watch
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet the Penn Quakers in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (11/17/2022) at River Fields in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the Rutgers vs. Penn match via a subscription to ESPN+. The match starts...
Scarlet Knights might be forever in the red
In the minutes before the Big Ten announced Rutgers as its 14th league member, university officials gathered in a tiny Hale Center office in Piscataway and wired the first of the school’s obligated payments to escape the American Athletic Conference. They all could agree: This was the best $2.5...
Eagles might sign former All-Pro defensive tackle, report says
More help could be on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reports “Linval Joseph isn’t the only DT the @Eagles talked to this week, they are also have been in talks with Ndamukong Suh this week about potentially signing in Philly.”. On...
Nico Hischier jersey: How to get Devils gear online | Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The New Jersey Devils, led by captain Nico Hischier, have won 11 games in a row. After the team’s 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Hischier, 23, now has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in the 2022-23 season and is guiding the young roster in the locker room.
How Eagles’ additions of Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph help the defense
The Eagles front office and coaching staff must have had a sense that something was not right with their run defense, seeing their last two opponents, the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, average 160 rushing yards, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for extended periods of time. Based on the recent signings the team has made over the last two days, they hope they have addressed the issue.
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Seton Hall outclassed by Iowa 83-67 in Gavitt Games: 5 observations
This wasn’t Monmouth or Saint Peter’s. Playing its first Power Five opponent of the season, Seton Hall was out-scored, out-hustled and out-classed by Kris Murray and Iowa, 83-67, in the Gavitt Games before 8,933 at Prudential Center.
Devils’ 10-game win streak ranks high in NHL history | What if it continues?
The last time the Devils were as hot as the 2022-23 team?. Zach Parise was a 21-year-old rookie, Martin Brodeur finished second in Vezina trophy voting and Sergei Brylin, who now serves as a Devils assistant coach, was still in the latter-half of his prime.
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz
In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
Ex-Devils goalie, ESPN insider Kevin Weekes on Devils’ win streak, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, more | Q&A
The former Devils goalie turned ESPN broadcaster spent two seasons in New Jersey, where he played behind legendary netminder Martin Brodeur and prolific skaters like Patrik Elias, Zach Parise and Andy Greene.
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A semifinal football preview
Don Bosco Prep was expected to get to this point in the playoffs when the seeds for the Non-Public A Tournament were revealed a few weeks ago. Don Bosco, who is the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed. The Ironmen’s opponent for Friday’s semifinal...
No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner, 5-star Aaron Bradshaw celebrate signings along with Camden teammates (PHOTOS)
D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the country, took part in Camden’s signing ceremony on Wednesday alongside 5-star Aaron Bradshaw as the Camden teammates celebrated commitments to Kentucky. Senior D1 signees Cian Medley and Cornelius Robinson also were featured in the ceremony.
Salem vs. Woodbury: South Group 1 state football semifinal preview
Salem (8-4) vs. Woodbury (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Who stole the show in 2022? BCSL girls soccer season stat leaders
Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
AL heavyweight positioned to chase Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
Brandon Nimmo could make a run for the border. The Toronto Blue Jays are emerging as a threat to sign the New York Mets’ free-agent center fielder, following Wednesday’s trade of All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. After the trade, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported “The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
