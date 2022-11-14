ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Scarlet Knights might be forever in the red

In the minutes before the Big Ten announced Rutgers as its 14th league member, university officials gathered in a tiny Hale Center office in Piscataway and wired the first of the school’s obligated payments to escape the American Athletic Conference. They all could agree: This was the best $2.5...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
How Eagles’ additions of Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph help the defense

The Eagles front office and coaching staff must have had a sense that something was not right with their run defense, seeing their last two opponents, the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, average 160 rushing yards, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for extended periods of time. Based on the recent signings the team has made over the last two days, they hope they have addressed the issue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz

In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
NEWARK, NJ
AL heavyweight positioned to chase Mets’ Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo could make a run for the border. The Toronto Blue Jays are emerging as a threat to sign the New York Mets’ free-agent center fielder, following Wednesday’s trade of All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. After the trade, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported “The...
QUEENS, NY
