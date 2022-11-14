ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Related
NBC Washington

Heinicke Set to Start for Commanders at Texans

Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans this weekend, head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walkthrough and instead worked out on an outdoor practice field. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand.
NBC Washington

Meet Christian Pulisic, the USMNT's ‘Captain America'

Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey were the faces of the United States men’s national team at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. But that title now belongs to Christian Pulisic. Pulisic made his USMNT debut at just 17 years old in a World Cup qualifying match, and since then, he’s turned into one of the brightest young American soccer stars of all time.
NBC Washington

How to Watch USMNT's World Cup Group B Opener vs. Wales

The eight-plus-year wait is nearly over. For the first time since July 1, 2014, the United States men’s national team will compete on the FIFA World Cup stage when it takes on Wales in its 2022 tournament opener. The matchup will be the first of three group stage games...
NBC Washington

How to Watch England vs. Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B Play

If you’re looking for intrigue in the World Cup Group stage, look no further than Group B. Not only are the four teams relatively well matched, but they all bring an interesting story to Qatar. In one corner you have the U.S. – considered to have the youngest squad...
NBC Washington

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as controversial tournament draws near

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...

