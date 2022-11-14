Read full article on original website
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Qatar World Cup to ban alcohol around stadiums in last-ditch U-turn
Qatar World Cup organisers are poised to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a major late U-turn.The move comes just two days before the start of the World Cup, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Doha.Budweiser was contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards. Fifa said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Understanding FIFA's VAR Technology Ahead of 2022 World Cup
There is no worse feeling than seeing your favorite World Cup team face a bad call that costs them the game. While it's bound to happen once in a while, the introduction of VAR in soccer has significantly curbed faulty finals in soccer. The 2022 World Cup is set for...
Meet Christian Pulisic, the USMNT's ‘Captain America'
Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey were the faces of the United States men’s national team at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. But that title now belongs to Christian Pulisic. Pulisic made his USMNT debut at just 17 years old in a World Cup qualifying match, and since then, he’s turned into one of the brightest young American soccer stars of all time.
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.
World Cup 2022: Qatar confirms beer U-turn as countdown to kick-off continues – live
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
