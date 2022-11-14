Police: Tulsa man arrested after shooting suspected burglar

A Tulsa homeowner is in jail after shooting a man suspected of stealing from his home early Monday morning, police say.

Around 3 a.m., officers say they were called to a home near 81st and Harvard for a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim, shot in the stomach, lying in the grass.

The homeowner who called 911, identified as David Roland, says he shot a man who was attempting to steal from him.

Roland told police he was getting ready for bed when he heard a car drive down the street. He stated to officers that he assumed it was a burglar because "no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief."

He says he watched a silver car park around the corner and saw someone getting out. Roland says he then left his home with a flashlight, a cell phone, and a gun, but did not call 911 or the non-emergency number yet.

Roland claims he saw a man run from his driveway, allegedly carrying items. Roland says he yelled at the man to stop, but the man kept running back to his car.

Once Roland reached the car, he pointed his flashlight and gun at the man and told him to show his hands. The man got out of the car and told Roland, "You won't shoot me."

Roland said he would so when the man tried to approach him, Roland shot the man in the stomach.

Detectives believe the shooting victim did not actually steal anything from Roland but did attempt to break into a car next door.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The shooting victim is known to police and will be arrested for burglary when he is released.

After initial investigations, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office determined that Roland discharged his firearm illegally. Roland was then arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

