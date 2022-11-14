New COVID-19 cases decrease in Omaha metro, hospitalizations increase

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 228 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 262 cases were reported . There have been 172,040 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD learned of no additional COVID-19-related deaths. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,213 .

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 112 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Nine patients were receiving ICU-level care. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 190 staffed beds available.

There were eight COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results, and all were potential pediatric cases.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 18 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 83% of capacity with 11 beds available.

