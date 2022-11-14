5 Beauty Gift Sets at Target Under $20 That Are Packed With Seriously Good Stuff

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If people are going to buy you gifts anyway, you might as well request something you want, like a full beauty product refresh. Mascaras, lipsticks and eyeliners are suggested to be thrown out after three months, but most of us are obviously not adhering to that “safety” rule . That’s why the holidays are the perfect time to ask for a beauty restock of all of your favorite brands. Luckily, name brand beauty sets are at Target for super affordable prices, so you can get everything you need in one place.

The best part about giving or receiving beauty products from Target is that they come in the cutest, giftable packaging . Whether you need a last-minute gift for white elephant with your friends, or just want to make it easy for your parents to shop for you, add these beauty sets under $20 (or just at $20) to your wishlist this year. It’s also a great way to try out a product that you’ve been meaning to explore without having to pay full size prices.

Eyelash Mascara Box

This six-piece set is a great way to sample different mascara brands until you find the one that seriously takes your lashes to new heights. As someone who’s certifiably eyelash-obsessed , I can’t think of a more perfect gift.

Men’s Bath and Body Gift Set

Men are always impossible to shop for, but one thing’s for sure: they always need a restock of their little toiletries . This one includes all the essentials like shampoo, deodorant and even Liquid IVs.

Skincare Getaway Set

How cute are the mini sizes of all your favorite products? You never realize how much you need a pimple patch until you’re traveling without them, let me tell you.

Que Bella Express Core Gift Set

These vegan face masks are suitable for all skin types and come in cream, mud and peel-off forms. Gift the whole package to someone or break it apart and use the masks as stocking stuffers!

Pacifica Moon Mood Perfumes

For the gal in your life who always smells like a million bucks, gift her this perfume set that she can customize to her moods or the moon cycles.