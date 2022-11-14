Read full article on original website
deltadailynews.com
Mound Bayou Man Recognized for Service
A Mound Bayou man is being recognized for his role as an active citizen. During a meeting, including the mayor and Board of Aldermen, there was a moment set aside for Jerry Norwood. Norwood works to keep Mound Bayou clean. notice was given for his continuous community and work. He...
iheart.com
Cleveland Police Accountability Team Has a Leader.
CLEVELAND - The City of Cleveland announced who will be the first leader of the city police accountability team. You can read that announcement and learn more about Dr.Leigh R Anderson below. Nov. 15, 2022 — Cleveland — Yesterday was the first day on the job for Leigh R. Anderson,...
deltanews.tv
Thompson joins fight to save Hospital, but what will he find?
GREENWOOD - As Greenwood and Leflore County continue throwing "hail Mary's" to save their hospital. Some hope a powerful ally can help. Congressman Bennie Thompson has agreed to come to next week's Leflore County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss possible ways to save the hospital, which as we've reported, has only a fraction of the money it needs to survive.
Stolen plane engine leads to recovery of stolen equipment in Sunflower County
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Authorities said a stolen airplane engine led to the discovery of a large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower County, Mississippi. On Friday, November 4, investigators said the engine was stolen off of an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hanger in Issaquena County. The theft was reported to […]
WLBT
Investigation of stolen airplane engine leads to recovery of large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower Co.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, November 4, an engine was stolen from an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hangar in Valley Park in Issaquena County. The theft of the plane engine was reported to the Issaquena Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau was asked to assist in the theft investigation.
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
heavenerledger.com
Winter advisory issued
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon to midnight for LeFlore County and most of the area. Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon with rain will likely transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow across portions of the advisory area, primarily in higher areas. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally 3 inches possible at the highest elevations.
deltadailynews.com
Police Department’s Newest Division Makes Arrests
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Greenville Police Department’s newly formed Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of First Street around 8 a.m. During this operation, 20- year- old Jakeya Humphrey and 30-year-old Vince Brown were taken into custody. Both have been charged with Trafficking In Controlled Substance [41-29-139(F)], Felony Child Abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale, etc.) [97-5-39(4)(a)&(b)], along with Church and Firearm Enhancement. Both Brown and Humphrey were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await initial appearances.
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
deltadailynews.com
Suspected Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping, and House Burglary
A man wanted for rape, kidnapping, and house burglary has been arrested. Greenville police have Tyvon Brown in custody. In May, officers were dispatched to Highland Plantation Road for a sexual assault incident. When they arrived, a 25-year-old victim told police that while she was sleeping, Tyvon Brown entered her bedroom by pushing the AC unit out of the window.
