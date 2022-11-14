ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims in deadly Midland crash identified

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on November 13 near the 200 block of W Front Street. Investigators said Ricardo’s Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a concrete base light fixture in the parking lot of Midland Public Library.

Flowers have been placed at the site of a deadly car crash that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Midland.

