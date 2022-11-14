Victims in deadly Midland crash identified
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on November 13 near the 200 block of W Front Street. Investigators said Ricardo’s Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a concrete base light fixture in the parking lot of Midland Public Library.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 1