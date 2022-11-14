South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street.

Through a press release, the incident occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 6:00pm.

When the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) arrived, they found light smoke coming from the residence.

From there, firefighters then located a fire burning inside of a kitchen and they quickly extinguished it.

YFD also kept the fire from causing more damage to the house.

Not only that, the owners of the house discovered the fire and were able to escape without injury.

However, the house did not have any working smoke alarms.

Overall, the YFD determined the cause of the fire was a result of unattended cooking.

While the house remains without repairs, the homeowners were able to stay with neighbors.

