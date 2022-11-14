ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
US News and World Report

CDC, FDA Study: Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots Are Rare

Reports of serious adverse events after administration of the updated COVID-19 booster shots were rare, according to a new study from experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. The agencies found “no unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events” after vaccination with...
The Intercept

Student Infected With Debilitating Virus in Undisclosed Biolab Accident

In America’s biolabs, hundreds of accidents have gone undisclosed to the public. The graduate student was alone in the lab on a Saturday, handling a mouse infected with a debilitating virus, when the needle slipped. She wore two gowns, two pairs of shoe covers, a hair net, a face mask, and two pairs of gloves. Gingerly, she had pointed the needle at the mouse’s abdomen and injected the antibody. The animal was infected with a recombinant strain of Chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne pathogen that has sparked epidemics in Africa and the Caribbean. Chikungunya can wreak havoc in other regions when the right kind of mosquito is present; in 2007 and 2017 there were outbreaks in Italy, and in 2014 the virus hit Florida, infecting 11 people who had not recently traveled abroad. In January 2016, nine months before the researcher stood in the lab that weekend, a locally acquired infection was diagnosed in Texas.
MISSOURI STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
FLORIDA STATE
efoodalert.com

Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC

In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
KENTUCKY STATE
MedicalXpress

Uterine fibroid growth activated by chemicals found in everyday products

For the first time, scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they've also been...
msn.com

Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster triggers better antibody response against BA.4, BA.5 omicron variants

Moderna says its bivalent COVID booster that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants sparks a better antibody response against those strains than its original booster shot. The Cambridge-based biotech on Monday announced that both of its bivalent omicron-targeting booster candidates perform better compared to a booster dose of its prototype vaccine against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
Ars Technica

Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale

The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
GEORGIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Salmon recalled after testing finds Listeria contamination

Seven Seas International USA LLC of St. Petersburg, FL, is recalling 540 cases of Giant Food Private Label sockeye smoked salmon because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. According to the company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration, the issue was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
dallasexpress.com

Understanding the Nationwide RSV Surge

After a sizeable drop in cases two years ago amid pandemic lockdowns, the respiratory syncytial virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is currently surging across the country. As restrictions began to ease in the summer of 2021, RSV rates began climbing in the country, despite the illness typically being confined to fall and winter. Now, hospitals across the United States are experiencing a rapid rise in cases of the common respiratory illness.
The Hill

Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Start to Increase as Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spread

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the rise as a pair of concerning omicron subvariants are spreading. COVID-19 infections have been trending downward in the U.S. since August but increased about 10% over the past two weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 40,000 new cases are reported on average each day, but that is likely a massive undercount due to at-home tests that don’t get reported.
AboutLawsuits.com

Teflon-Coated Pans Release PFAS, Nanoparticles as They Degrade: Study

New research warns that degrading Teflon cookware may introduce toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into food, amid growing concerns the widely used toxic chemicals are causing a variety of health problems among consumers, including cancers, infertility, hormone disruptions and other side effects. In a study published in the medical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy