Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
There's a 55% chance of a recession in 2023, chief economist says - but inflation data will determine if the Fed stays aggressive and sparks a downturn
CPI data publishes on Thursday, and it will hold key implications for how aggressive the Federal Reserve is with interest rates moving forward. One economist said he's expecting inflation to ease slightly, which could lead the Fed to a 50 basis-point rate hike in December. "We have this week established...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
The US economy will tip into a 'mild' recession next year as the Fed winds down rate hikes - but a hard landing could be coming, JPMorgan says
The Fed's tightening campaign will continue, with 100 basis points more remaining until March, JPMorgan analysts wrote. The Fed's moves will tip the economy into a mild recession in 2023, they predicted. Inflation could ease further, though more than a million jobs could be lost as unemployment rises toward 5%.
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says
The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
Fed Vice Chair Brainard says it may 'soon' be appropriate to move to slower pace of rate hikes
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard indicated Monday that the central bank could soon slow the pace of its interest rate increases. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of rate increases," she told Bloomberg News in a live interview. Federal Reserve Vice...
The Fed's tightening will 'wallop' the US economy if inflation is cooling on its own anyway, a Lazard CEO says
The US economy won't feel the impact of the Fed's tightening until 2023, Peter Orszag told CNBC. If inflation is coming down anyway, it will be walloped by unneeded monetary policy, the Lazard CEO said. The lame-duck Congress needs to move on the debt limit soon — otherwise, it's "playing...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
Inflation is cooling, and Wall Street loves it
Stocks ended the day higher Tuesday after the US government reported that wholesale prices rose at a far less dramatic rate than expected. That news come just a few days after another report showed that the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing.
