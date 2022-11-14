ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
Markets Insider

Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says

The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
Markets Insider

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
CNBC

Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite

The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
CNN

Inflation is cooling, and Wall Street loves it

Stocks ended the day higher Tuesday after the US government reported that wholesale prices rose at a far less dramatic rate than expected. That news come just a few days after another report showed that the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing.

