Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Iowa
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLC
Residents encouraged to voice concerns, solutions for possible I-15 alternatives
On Wednesday night, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is hosting an open house in Bountiful to hear from the community about the possibility of improvements along I-15.
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Salt Lake City is a top city for bike-friendly businesses
Salt Lake City ranks 10th in the U.S. for its number of bike-friendly businesses, according to a national registry maintained by the League of American Bicyclists. Why it matters: Commuting by bike has been shown to reduce emissions and improve air quality. It also boosts your physical and mental health...
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
KSLTV
Residents displaced after 2-alarm fires in SLC, Provo
PROVO, Utah — It was a busy night for firefighters across the Wasatch Front as crews responded to fires at homes in Salt Lake City and Provo, along with a third blaze in Santaquin. 2-alarm Provo house fire. Battalion Chief Tommy Torgersen with Provo Fire & Rescue said four...
KSLTV
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
New speed limit signs going up around Park City
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
ksl.com
Could UTA waive its fares forever? Utah lawmakers weighs costs, benefits of idea
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest transit agency viewed its one-month trial of free fare service in February as "very successful," raising ridership 16% from the previous month. It was, at the time, Utah Transit Authority's best ridership month since the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the agency's service in...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
KSLTV
Free air purifiers are available for Utah schools to help with dirty air, RSV
SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t take a website or a special device to see how dirty Utah’s air can be. But some parents, like Brad Plotow, might notice it more than others. “What’s in the air affect my family directly,” Plotow said. “What’s in the air affects my family directly. I’ve got a son who has go induced-asthma and so just allergies can be a trigger for him to miss school.”
Utah Highway Patrol reminds drivers to buckle up ahead of holiday travel
Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, the Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are reminding Utahns to buckle up when travelling this holiday season.
kslnewsradio.com
Message to Utah skiers from UDOT about traffic — plan ahead
SALT LAKE CITY — As more skiers become interested in Utah resorts, more traffic problems arise in the canyons. In one instance this week, UDOT had to deal with vehicles that were parked illegally on side canyon roads. Adding to potential parking problems for Utah skiers is this —...
fox10phoenix.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt helps Holladay woman who says contractor left her with an unusable bathroom
HOLLADAY, Utah — If a contractor did bad work, you wouldn’t be satisfied with the job. A Holladay woman said a restoration company left her with an unusable bathroom, but when they told her she was satisfied, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt. “The toilet was...
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
kjzz.com
Luxury real estate: Inside a $17 million Versailles-inspired Provo home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — In just a few weeks, a $17 million home in Provo will go up for auction to the highest bidder. The Versailles-inspired estate, located at 255 West 3300 North in the city’s Riverbottoms neighborhood, will become available December 7 in a worldwide, online auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
dailyutahchronicle.com
The Lasting Effects of Redlining in Salt Lake City
For the majority of the 20th century, many segregation laws that targeted marginalized communities still existed. While much of this legislation has been reversed, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, one practice has undoubtedly had a long-lasting effect on the residents of Salt Lake City: redlining. The New York Times...
KSLTV
Incident management hit on side of I-15 during Crash Responder Safety Week
MURRAY, Utah — Nationally, over the last three years from 2019 to 2021, there have been 155 fatal struck-by incidents. Utah Highway Patrol and others are urging drivers to give them space on the roads when stopped. The Move Over Law in Utah says vehicles coming up on a...
upr.org
Natural gas line ruptures outside of Utah State University campus
A natural gas line ruptured outside of Utah State University late Monday evening. Following the rupture in the area of 1400 N. 800 E. in Logan, Utah State University Public Safety officials set out a notification throughout Cache Valley informing residents about the incident. Officials are telling residents to avoid...
