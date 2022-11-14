Buspirone is a prescription medication to treat anxiety disorders and to provide relief from symptoms (via MedlinePlus). It belongs to a class of medications called anxiolytics, or anti-anxiety drugs, which also includes benzodiazepines, the anticonvulsant pregabalin, and the antihistamine hydroxyzine (via RxList). It's not clear exactly how buspirone works, but according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), some researchers believe its effectiveness is due to its ability to regulate serotonin, a hormone and neurotransmitter that plays an important role in mood (via the Cleveland Clinic). Abnormalities in the levels of serotonin in the brain are thought to contribute to the development of anxiety disorders (via PLoS Computational Biology). Buspirone is the name of the generic medication. It is also available under the brand names BuSpar, Buspirex, Bustab, and LinBuspirone (via RxList). This medication requires a prescription from a medical professional and active monitoring due to the potential for toxicity and negative interactions with other prescription medications.

