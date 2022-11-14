ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

By STEVE REED
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed it out and continued to play. The Panthers made no mention of the injury after the game.

Walker will not play Sunday and Sam Darnold will be Mayfield's backup. Wilks said there are no plans to put Walker on injured reserve.

Mayfield started the first five games with the Panthers and struggled, going 1-4 with four touchdowns and four interceptions and a 71.9 quarterback rating. He relieved Walker two weeks ago at Cincinnati with the Panthers trailing 35-0 at halftime and threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

