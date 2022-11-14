Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Silver Schools considers armed guards on campuses
Silver Consolidated Schools took their regular monthly meeting on the road to Cliff on Monday, where they received a report from security consultant James Vautier of POMS and Associates, joined by Associate Superintendent Louis Alvarez. Vautier’s company is an insurance broker, and he outlined options for Silver Schools to hire...
hotelnewsresource.com
Lulu Hotel in Silver City, New Mexico Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 74-key Lulu Silver City, located at 3420 Highway 180 East, Silver City, New Mexico 88061. The hotel property, built in 1967, was sold via an online auction on Ten-X. It was purchased by Nanak Hotel LLC, based in Tracy, California, from Lulu Silver City LLC, based in Los Angeles, California.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
KRQE News 13
Winter weather advisories in effect tonight
After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
KVIA
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
