ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
CBS Boston

Antonio Brown posts private text message from Tom Brady

BOSTON -- Not all that long ago, Tom Brady did everything within his power to bring Antonio Brown on board with his football team -- first with the New England Patriots, then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though Brown's Patriots stint was short-lived, the receiver joined up with Brady in Tampa in 2020 and helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl.Of course, that relationship has since soured, with Brown quitting on the team in the middle of a game last season. Brown has since taken various shots at Brady on social media.That continued -- in a way -- this week...
E! News

Kelly Stafford Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Matthew Stafford's NFL Future

Watch: NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine. Kelly Stafford is struggling to love the game of football. More than a week after Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed into concussion protocol, his wife is speaking out and sharing new insight into why brain health needs to be a priority in the NFL.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Josh Allen acknowledges recent rash of turnovers stem from trying to do too much

Josh Allen’s teammates have made clear this week they still trust him, but the Bills quarterback concedes he has to trust them more. Allen acknowledges some of his turnovers were the result of pressing. “Decision-making is No. 1, trusting the game plan, trusting the guys around me and trying...
People

People

354K+
Followers
59K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy