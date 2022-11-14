Read full article on original website
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indianapolis home up for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
New Gisele Bündchen Costa Rica Photo Emerges After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all smiles in Costa Rica Monday on the heels of her high-profile… The post New Gisele Bündchen Costa Rica Photo Emerges After Tom Brady Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Antonio Brown posts private text message from Tom Brady
BOSTON -- Not all that long ago, Tom Brady did everything within his power to bring Antonio Brown on board with his football team -- first with the New England Patriots, then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though Brown's Patriots stint was short-lived, the receiver joined up with Brady in Tampa in 2020 and helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl.Of course, that relationship has since soured, with Brown quitting on the team in the middle of a game last season. Brown has since taken various shots at Brady on social media.That continued -- in a way -- this week...
Frustrated Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he'll do everything he can to be better
At 3-6, the Denver Broncos’ season is not officially over, but outside of the most optimistic fans, most spectators will tell you the team’s season is done. Yet another class loss on Sunday left fans — and players — feeling frustrated. “It is definitely frustrating,” Broncos...
Kelly Stafford Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Matthew Stafford's NFL Future
Watch: NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine. Kelly Stafford is struggling to love the game of football. More than a week after Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed into concussion protocol, his wife is speaking out and sharing new insight into why brain health needs to be a priority in the NFL.
Peyton Manning Admits He Fell During an Intense Game of Pickleball with Eli: 'I'm an Average Player'
As a former QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being sacked, tackled and taken to the ground. But although his days on the gridiron are years in the past, his unpredictable future on the pickleball court has only just begun.
Patrick Mahomes has very high praise for Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes has won a lot of plaudits for some of the remarkable throws he has been able to make since entering the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seems even more impressed with what one of his peers can do. Mahomes praised Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Tom Brady says Buccaneers are 'in a better place' heading into the bye week as team prepares for stretch run
This past weekend, Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win a game in four different countries, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 21-16. For the first time since Weeks 1-2, the Buccaneers are on a two-game winning streak, and back in first place in the NFC South with a 5-5 record.
Josh Allen acknowledges recent rash of turnovers stem from trying to do too much
Josh Allen’s teammates have made clear this week they still trust him, but the Bills quarterback concedes he has to trust them more. Allen acknowledges some of his turnovers were the result of pressing. “Decision-making is No. 1, trusting the game plan, trusting the guys around me and trying...
