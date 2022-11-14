Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH TIFFANY CRAWFORD
On today’s program we are talking with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator for Hospice of Washington County about November as Hospice and Palliative Care month and their purple ribbon campaign.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Grant Awarded to YMCA
Wednesday night, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation held their annual Board Meeting and Grant Award Celebration at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. The awards portion of the evening included acknowledgment for monies distributed during the spring awards cycle and the announcements of gifts from fall applications. Washington County YMCA was the benefactor of a $3 million gift from the spring cycle, for their phase two indoor aquatic center construction project. Amy Schulte, CEO of YMCA of Washington County, addressed those in attendance regarding the gift, what it means for the future of the project, and their gratitude for the funding. Schulte shared, “Because of this $3 million grant from the foundation and the support of our donors, we will begin construction of the new indoor aquatic center in 2023, 100 years after the construction of the original Y. Our goal is to have it fully constructed and open in 2024. So we can begin another century of serving Washington County. The new pool will not only carry on 100 years of teaching children to swim in Washington and offering recreational swimming, it will also be an opportunity increase and expand those services in a much larger and fully accessible pool. I search for new words to be able to express our gratitude to the Washington Riverboat Foundation for their generosity. Thank you is truly not enough!”
kciiradio.com
Washington County Participates in Drug Takeback Day
The fall National Drug Takeback Day was held on the final Saturday in October. The Washington County event was hosted at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Police Department and DEA agencies. Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider spoke this week with KCII News about why the event is important and how it works. “It’s kind of a drive-thru process that way. People pull into the parking lot and we take the prescription or over-the-counter pills that they are bringing to us. It gets medication out of homes to prevent people from maybe abusing them. It also gives a good way for people to dispose of them. We give them over to DEA and they have them incinerated. I do encourage people to try to come see us every time because that limits the number we have sitting around in medicine cabinets and homes.”
kciiradio.com
Washington Participates in Walking Audit
Officials from Washington partnered with Wellmark in September through the Healthy Hometown program to view the community through a different lens as part of a walking audit. Wellmark describes the activity as an opportunity to identify possible enhancements for walkability and bikeability. Those who participated included members of the Washington Economic Development Group, Washington County Hospital and Clinics, Washington City Council, Washington Police, City of Washington, Washington Parks and Recreation, Washington County Public Health, Washington County Board of Supervisors, Wellmark representatives and Washington residents.
KCCI.com
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Health To Discuss Vacancy; Hear Reports
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session November 17th. The agenda features discussion, recommendation and possible action regarding a vacancy on the board, a financial report from Environmental Health and a Public Health report that includes financials, technology and an update on agency goings on. The meeting will be at noon Thursday on the fifth floor of the Federation Bank Building on the Washington square.
kciiradio.com
Supervisors Talk Transport Specifics at Tuesday Meetings
The Washington County Board of Supervisors took time recently to address public concerns voiced to them regarding the Washington County Ambulance D3 Truck and Basic Life Support Service (BLS). The county entity was discussed and incorporated into operation at the November 16th, 2021 meeting of the Supervisors with a plan proposed to add a pair of full time employees to Ambulance Service staff and use one of the third or fourth crew ambulance trucks to handle transports. The proposal described the BLS service as used to transport patients to hospitals without requiring a paramedic onboard, with the idea that it would average roughly 20 calls per week, bring in revenue and put another truck on the street to help with call volume.
kciiradio.com
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH JOE NICHOLS
On today’s program we are talking with KCII General Manager Joe Nichols about the 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive and the Day of Giving Live Radiothon Wednesday, November 16th.
kciiradio.com
Rosemary Laing
Private family services for 93-year-old Rosemary Laing will be at a later date. Memorials have been established for Halcyon House and Hospice of Washington County. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Kelchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Kelchen told Vinton Today,
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TONIA POOLE
On today’s program, we’re talking with the Director for the Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce, Tonia Poole, about the upcoming Christmas in Kalona on December 3.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MENDY MCCREIGHT
On today’s program, we’re talking with new language arts teacher at Mt. Pleasant Middle School, and head girls basketball coach at WMU High School, Mendy McCreight, about her roles in the community.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
kciiradio.com
Local Departments Called Twice To Thursday Fire in Riverside
Just after 4p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Communications Center received a call regarding a residence on fire at 91 W. 3rd Street in Riverside. The caller reported a large amount of black smoke. When authorities arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Hills Fire, the Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy all responded and were on scene for roughly two hours, extinguishing the blaze. Early Friday morning, at around 4:30a.m. Authorities received a call that the fire at that address had reignited and the roof was engulfed. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Washington Fire and Lone Tree Fire all responded to the scene. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KCRG.com
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Evan W. Gamon
Memorial services for 57-year-old Evan W. Gamon of Coralville will be at 2p.m. Sunday, November 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation or House of Heroes.
kciiradio.com
KCII Caring Christmas Radiothon Raises Money With Support From Community and Businesses
Wednesday, AM and FM KCII took a break from regular programming for the first of two Day of Giving Live Radiothons, held in conjunction with the 20th annual KCII, Washington HyVee, Caring Christmas Food Drive to help raise money for food pantries and local organizations this holiday season. Local business representatives from Farm and Home Mutual Insurance, Jessica Yoder and Sarah Bigley with Lepic Kroeger Realty, Marion Avenue Baptist Church and Halcyon House joined KCII staff live on-air to talk about the work they do in the community and the importance of giving to those in need. The Big Red Radio was also on scene, broadcasting live from Washington HyVee from 3-5p.m. In total, $1,300 was raised Wednesday. KCII General Manager Joe Nichols talked about the importance the station places on this campaign and what local food pantries can do with monetary donations. He said, “I’ve talked with multiple places in the past and while food donations are a great and tangible way of making a donation and it definitely helps them. The number one top needed donations were financial donations. A) They have relationships with other food producers and wholesalers so a dollar for most of the food pantries can go farther than a dollar for us could go. There are also things that they need outside of food. With the radiothon, I was able to write checks and mail them directly to the hands of our food pantries.”
kciiradio.com
Milwaukee Man Arrested in Washington on Felony Drug Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wisconsin man on an out of state fugitive drug warrant. Just after noon Monday, 27-year-old Clarence Earnest Bell of Milwaukee was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C Felony, stemming from a September criminal complaint in Milwaukee. Bell remains in custody at the Washington County Jail until extradition proceedings take place.
