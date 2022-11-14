ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where to get a Thanksgiving meal in California if you don’t feel like cooking

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

For Californians who don’t plan on visiting their families for the Thanksgiving holiday, would rather not spend hours cooking a feast, or will be traveling, Turkey Day is the perfect time to try new and local cuisine options.

We have compiled a list of where residents can find places to enjoy an exceptional meal if they are willing to spend the extra money.

Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego

The hotel will prepare a Thanksgiving-style buffet for guests at its new event space, Southpointe Ballroom, which Is the hotel’s largest event venue to date, the website said.

Potential guests can make reservations on the hotel’s website, but they are a bit pricey.

Early bird reservations for adults cost $205 and increase to $225 after Nov. 15. Seating for kids, ages 4 through 10, is priced at $100. Children under the age of 3 eat for free.

The Cat and Fiddle restaurant, Hollywood

This British pub-inspired restaurant will offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner perfect for the whole family.

Guests can make reservations on the restaurant website ; adult reservations will be $42 per person and $20 per child.

Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach

The resort’s Lighthouse restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving buffet curated by their executive chef. Holiday stables like stuffing, turkey, and ham will accompany a seafood bar, rib-eye, and a dessert station, the website said.

Prices for the buffet vary for adults and children depending on the time of day.

Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo

Guests at the Madonna Inn can enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal paired with house-special appetizers and desserts, the website said.

Reservations for the Thanksgiving dinner can be made on the inn’s website. It’s $44.95 for adults and $28.95 for children.

International Smoke, San Francisco

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, and Chef Michael Mina have collaborated to create a unique Thanksgiving dinner experience.

The buffet at the International Smoke restaurant will include traditional Thanksgiving items along with Pacific oysters, Brussels sprouts with huckleberries and maple syrup and Curry’s bread pudding.

Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website .

Castaway, Burbank

This Burbank restaurant will offer a Thanksgiving brunch and dinner this holiday season. Guests can enjoy à la carte dinner menu or bottomless mimosas, chicken and waffles, and lobster benedict.

Reservations for brunch will be $92 per person and can be booked on the restaurant website .

Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach

The entire family can enjoy a day at the aquarium and a Thanksgiving dinner afterward, the website said.

The marine exhibit will be offering vegetarian and regular food options to accommodate guests. Reservations for adults and children are as follows:

  • $85 for non -adult aquarium members
  • $65 for adult members.
  • $57.50 for non children members
  • $42.50 for children members
