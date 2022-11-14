Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Navy Officially Begins Search for Master Developer to Transform Old Town Facility
The Navy on Tuesday officially began the search for a master developer to transform the 70-acre World War II bomber plant in Old Town. The chosen developer would build a new facility for NAVWAR in return for a 99-year lease on remainder of the site for redevelopment as housing, offices, stores and other uses.
KPBS
Carlsbad's Army and Navy Academy for boys gets its first woman leader
Over 112 years, the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad has housed thousands of cadets. But throughout the boys only academy’s long history, a woman has never been president, until this year, when retired U.S. Army Major General Peggy Combs took on the job. “I just believe the school...
Pilot program to expedite border commute stumbles out of the gate
What was supposed to be a banner morning for officials south of the border turned to chaos and frustration with commuters bashing a program meant to get them across the border faster.
MCAS Miramar issues Noise Advisory: Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) scheduled Nov 16 to Nov 23, 2022
From MCAS Miramar Facebook @MCASMiramarCA: Noise Advisory! Eyes up for our aircraft Wednesday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Noise levels around base may be higher than usual as our aircraft will be performing aircraft carrier landing practice in order to maintain readiness. We thank you for your support.
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
KPBS
Changes to California’s solar marketplace
The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
San Diego Business Journal
Viejas Tribe Secures $31M CEC Grant
The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has secured a $31 million California Energy Commission grant. At a news conference earlier this month at its casino in Alpine, the Tribe’s chairman said the funds will be used to build a cutting-edge, long-duration battery storage facility for renewable energy to be used by tribal members as well as at the Tribe’s casino, hotel and outlet mall in East County.
fox5sandiego.com
Border crossings up to pre-pandemic levels, fueling border economy
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — It’s been a little more than a year since the COVID-19 restrictions on essential travel were lifted along the border and it appears border crossings are above pre-pandemic levels. Kenia Zamarripa, executive director of International Business Affairs for the San Diego Chamber of...
NBC San Diego
‘No Humanity Whatsoever': Homeless Mothers Sleep in Cold After SDPD Tows Vehicles
Two homeless mothers say they were forced to sleep outside in cold, damp weather with their young children after San Diego police towed their vehicles, which they had been using as shelter. “I explained to them, 'Please don’t take my vehicle. This is our only shelter.' And they just didn’t...
Sheriff-Elect Martinez Appoints New Undersheriff and Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez Tuesday announced the appointment of two veteran lawmen to the leadership team that will help her helm the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Martinez, who won a runoff contest during last week’s election to become the first woman to lead the 172-year-old law enforcement agency, tapped...
iheart.com
San Diego Cracks Down on Vendors at Beaches
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is cracking down on street vendors at the beach. The San Diego City council has unanimously approved strengthening its recent street vendor ordinance to stop pop-up vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. “What we’re most concerned with...
Daily Aztec
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
Crews stop spread of brush fire on hillside off I-15 in Grantville area
Crews have responded to a brush fire burning on a hillside off Interstate 15 in San Diego's Grantville area.
Brush fire erupts in Morena area
A brush fire broke out Tuesday in San Diego's Morena neighborhood.
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide on Harbor Island
Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, police told FOX 5.
Dump day: How to dispose of unwanted items for free this week
Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
Oceanside residential condo units damaged in fire
Three units were damaged in a residential condo fire in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a news release.
Comments / 0