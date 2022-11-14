Friday nights (11/11) match-up against the Youngstown Phantoms did not go according to plan. The Phantoms run away with a 7-2 victory on the evening that started with a 3-0 first period. By the second, it was 5-2, with the phantoms adding 2 more to finish the night off. Phantoms, Shane Lachance scored a brace on the evening as they outshot the Saints 40-27 and capitalized on 4 of 7 power play attempts. The Saints, however, were shut down on their 4 powerplay opportunities.

