The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show
The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin
There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
Bellevue holds newly discovered national history
Friends for Preservation of Bellevue Heritage (FPBH) Three years of definitive research have determined that Bellevue, Iowa, holds decades of previously unknown U.S. history revealing the origins and establishment of the Mississippi River Parkway, now known as America’s Great River Road. Paramount to this story is one Bellevue man, Joseph Albert “Joe” Young.
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
First Accumulating Snow of Season Moving In Tuesday
We saw some light snow showers throughout the day on Saturday – but our first accumulating snow of the season is moving in Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though winter doesn’t start until December 21st, Cogil says this second round of snowfall is relatively on target – roughly ten days early.
Western Dubuque High School approved for $12.2 million renovation
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque High School is set to be under construction in the spring after the District’s School Board unanimously approved a bid to renovate the building. Parts of the renovation include expanding the vocational building as well as updating the school’s kitchen and cafeteria.
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Saints Split Weekend In Ohio
Friday nights (11/11) match-up against the Youngstown Phantoms did not go according to plan. The Phantoms run away with a 7-2 victory on the evening that started with a 3-0 first period. By the second, it was 5-2, with the phantoms adding 2 more to finish the night off. Phantoms, Shane Lachance scored a brace on the evening as they outshot the Saints 40-27 and capitalized on 4 of 7 power play attempts. The Saints, however, were shut down on their 4 powerplay opportunities.
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 to Host Area Veterans Days Ceremony
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 will host the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony for Dubuque This year's event will be held at the Mystique Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island. All military veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to attend. The program will start at 10:30 am, Friday, November 11th, 2022, lasting approximately 30 minutes. All Tri-State veterans’ organizations and military units are encouraged to participate.
Comedian, TikTok Star Charlie Berens Returns to Dubuque in 2023
Not even a full year after he proved to be a laugh riot at the Five Flags Center, a popular comedian and TikTok star will be back in the Key City as part of his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour." That man is none other than Wisconsin native Charlie Berens, who...
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Firefighters said the...
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
Dylan Scott at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, IA
Rising country star DYLAN SCOTT will perform in Dubuque for the first time in nearly four years as he brings his ‘Amen to That’ Tour to Five Flags Center on February 2, 2023, With special guest Dirt Road Rockers.
Champagne & Chocolates… And Sting Rays!
Yes, you read that right. Champagne and Chocolates returns to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to provide a night of elegant relaxation and shopping fun for adults; all amongst the amazing animals and displays that only Dubuque's River Museum can provide. Sip some bubbly while you browse the many unique speailty and gift items perfect for filling out your families stockings!
Help Available for Those With Food Insecurity in Dubuque
In a nation as prosperous as the United States, you wouldn't think we'd have an issue with families not having enough to eat. But with rising grocery prices and out-of-control inflation, more people than ever are dealing with some sort of food insecurity. Experts say 1 in eight people in...
