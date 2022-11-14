St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care

Hays CISD received an "A" rating for its Financial Accountability Integrity and Rating System of Texas report. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays CISD board of trustees held the first hearing of the district’s School Financial Integrity and Rating System of Texas report Nov. 14. Every district in the state must prepare an annual financial management report to ensure public schools "are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices," according to the Texas Education Agency.

HAYS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO