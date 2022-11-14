St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care

Read full article on original website
Related
7,000 free 31-day bus passes now available for people experiencing homelessness in Austin
Barry Jones, an unhoused resident and community leader in THRA’s organization project, spoke at a Nov. 16 press conference advocating for free transit. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) On Nov. 16, members from several community groups fighting homelessness stood outside the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance center to celebrate securing nearly 7,000...
Updates to Round Rock ISD class ranking policy to be considered Nov. 17
In addition to district policy regarding reading materials in libraries and classrooms, the Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider updates to its class rank policy Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In addition to district policy regarding reading materials in libraries and classrooms, the Round Rock ISD board of...
Dell Children’s opens fourth tower amid patient surge
The tower adds 72 rooms to the hospital and will allow it to serve an additional 1,500 patients a year. (Courtesy Dell Children's Medical Center) Dell Children's Medical Center opened its fourth bed tower the week of Nov. 14. The tower adds 72 rooms to the hospital and will allow...
Veteran brings military experience to dentistry with Boss Orthodontics
Dr. ReAnn Boss is an Air Force veteran who was stationed at different fighter bases from 2009-2014. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Dr. ReAnn Boss, owner and practicing partner of Boss Orthodontics, said she still uses the skills she learned in the military in her day-to-day life as a medical professional. Boss...
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
4 Southwest Austin businesses that recently celebrated anniversaries
From left: District 7 Council Member Leslie Pool gives Austin Diagnostic Clinic CEO Bob Bush a proclamation Oct. 22, declaring the day as "Austin Diagnostic Clinic Founder's Day." (Courtesy Austin Diagnostic Clinic, Tyler Schmitt) Austin Diagnostic Clinic celebrated its 70th anniversary Oct. 22. The clinic, which has locations throughout Austin,...
Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools
From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
Round Rock ISD trustees to consider policies relating to books in libraries, classrooms Nov. 17
Trustees will consider policies relating to the challenging of books in the district's libraries during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider action regarding two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The two policies, EFA...
Search for superintendent begins again for Austin ISD
To achieve transparency, Austin ISD board President Geronimo Rodriguez said the transition will be an open process in which the board and trustee-elects will hear from the parents of students, staff members and the AISD community to make an informed decision. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD is poised to begin...
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Texas A&M Transportation Institute report shows traffic fatalities are up in Texas
The 22-member Transportation Policy Board is the governing body for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and is made up of 20 elected officials and a representative from the Texas Department of Transportation as well as one from Capital Metro. The TPB meets monthly and takes public comment at its meetings. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact)
Round Rock, North Austin Board & Brush Creative Studio locations under new ownership
Steffany and Tony Nguyen took over ownership of Board & Brush Creative Studio locations in Round Rock and Northwest Austin on Oct. 11 and Nov. 1, respectively. (Courtesy Steffany and Tony Nguyen) Steffany and Tony Nguyen took over ownership of Board & Brush Creative Studio locations at 1700 E. Palm...
Bee Cave to take over local road signals, provide funds for Special Olympics Texas
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Bee Cave...
Hays CISD receives 'superior' rating for School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report
Hays CISD received an "A" rating for its Financial Accountability Integrity and Rating System of Texas report. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays CISD board of trustees held the first hearing of the district’s School Financial Integrity and Rating System of Texas report Nov. 14. Every district in the state must prepare an annual financial management report to ensure public schools "are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices," according to the Texas Education Agency.
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
Georgetown ISD board approves construction contract for elementary school No. 11
Wolf Ranch Elementary will install temporary classrooms, as Georgetown ISD expects enrollment to increase by 200 students for the 2022-23 school year. The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved Nov. 14 a guaranteed maximum price for the construction of elementary school No. 11 as well as a slate of building repairs and renovations.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto moving toward stabilization, report shows
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined total of 349 closed home sales in October, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The latest data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows a continuing trend of stabilizing home prices and supply in Round Rock,...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0