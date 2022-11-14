ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Grinch’ Opens Old Globe’s Holiday Season with Comic ‘Scrooge’ Hot on His Heels

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YO3J0_0jARTilu00
Actors in “Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show, 2021” – Cathryn Wake, George Abud, Bill Buell, Orville Mendoza and Jacque Wilke. Photo credit: Jim Cox

Two holiday favorites return to the Old Globe for their season runs, just ahead of the Thanksgiving festivities.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, directed by Resident Artist James Vásquez,, features Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch. The production opened Sunday, and continues through Dec. 31 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage.

Back for its 25th year, the musical features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze),” from the popular animated version.

Principal cast members include Tyrone Davis, Jr. as Young Max; John Treacy Egan as Old Max; and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who, Issa Ally (Red Team) and Harper Quinn Hill (Pink Team).

Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show, at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in Balboa Park, has its formal opening Nov. 22 (previews begin Friday), with the engagement continuing through Dec. 24.

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, the Scrooge parody is set in San Diego and written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg. The iconic ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future still will visit the miserly Scrooge, but with a comic twist in “wintry” San Diego.

Tickets, which start at $32 for the Grinch and $39 for Scrooge, are available online.

Most of the cast takes on multiple roles. It includes Bill Buell as Actor 5 (Ebenezer Scrooge), Elizabeth Nestlerode as Actor 2 (Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, etc.), Christopher M. Ramirez as Actor 4 (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Mr. Fezzi, etc.) and Jacque Wilke as Actor 3 (Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, etc.).

Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein said the production delivers “a jolt of pure joy, filled to the brim with theatrical exuberance and holiday cheer.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23

Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Assists Horse After Fall in Escondido

A 23-year-old horse was doing well Saturday after falling in her stall in Escondido, which required an assist from the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team. The team deployed at 9 a.m. in response to a request for assistance by the Department of Animal Services. Because there was a roof over the stall, the team’s Technical Rescue Unit had to pull the horse, Dharma, out of her stall, in order to place her in a harness and lift her with a bipod to help her stand.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: Workout for a Cause with San Diego-Based App

Finding the time to exercise can be difficult — especially for the busy mom who is more focused on the health of her children than herself. Personally, I happily accept any incentives to take the time to workout so I was excited to come across Vizer, an app that encourages users to live healthier lives then in turn donates means to American families in needed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Brown Bags? San Diego City Council to Once Again Consider Banning Styrofoam Products

The San Diego City Council Tuesday will consider approving a ban on polystyrene foam food containers, utensils, coolers and toys, following up on action from 2019. The council passed an ordinance banning polystyrene — commonly known as Styrofoam — products in that year to reduce the city’s plastic usage, but enforcement was quickly tied up by a lawsuit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy