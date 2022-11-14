Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
IHS Holding (IHS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IHS Holding (. IHS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for Southwest Airlines (LUV) in Q3 Earnings?
LUV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. LUV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 52.95%. Southwest Airlines Co. Price and EPS Surprise. Southwest...
Zacks.com
Immatics (IMTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IMTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HLNE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75.86%. A...
Zacks.com
NuVasive (NUVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for third-quarter 2022, up 68.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulation, among others. GAAP loss...
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
Zacks.com
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RGCO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%....
Zacks.com
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
CPA - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 and rose significantly year over year. Revenues of $809.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.2 million but improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues.
Zacks.com
Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SKT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by record orders and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to the solid quarterly results.
Zacks.com
Incyte's (INCY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
INCY - Free Report) earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), continues to witness growth in patient demand. The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, missing...
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Zacks.com
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -44.12%. A...
Zacks.com
Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Down on Low Sales
KSS - Free Report) posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Due to the recent volatile business trends, major macroeconomic headwinds and an unanticipated CEO transition, management withdrew its old view...
Zacks.com
Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
GKOS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.45 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Fifth Third (FITB) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
FITB - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share or EPS of 93 cents (excluding after-tax impacts of certain items), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported EPS of 97 cents. A significant fall in the fee income limited revenue...
Zacks.com
Ezcorp (EZPW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
EZPW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
Zacks.com
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
CPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.27%. A...
Zacks.com
Dole (DOLE) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
DOLE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 55.56%. A...
Zacks.com
High Revenues, Cost Control Aid Lazard (LAZ) Amid Net Outflows
LAZ - Free Report) is well-poised for top-line growth, supported by astrong advisory business. Moreover, the company is diligently working on its cost-containment measures, which will improve bottom-line growth in the future. However, increased dependence on advisory revenues, along with continued net outflows over the past months, is a major...
Comments / 0