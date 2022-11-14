ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IHS Holding (IHS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

IHS Holding (. IHS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Is a Beat in Store for Southwest Airlines (LUV) in Q3 Earnings?

LUV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. LUV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 52.95%. Southwest Airlines Co. Price and EPS Surprise. Southwest...
Immatics (IMTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

IMTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

HLNE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75.86%. A...
NuVasive (NUVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut

NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for third-quarter 2022, up 68.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulation, among others. GAAP loss...
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

RGCO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%....
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CPA - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 and rose significantly year over year. Revenues of $809.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.2 million but improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues.
Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

SKT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues

KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by record orders and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to the solid quarterly results.
Incyte's (INCY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

INCY - Free Report) earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), continues to witness growth in patient demand. The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, missing...
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag

DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ATUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -44.12%. A...
Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Down on Low Sales

KSS - Free Report) posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Due to the recent volatile business trends, major macroeconomic headwinds and an unanticipated CEO transition, management withdrew its old view...
Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

GKOS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.45 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Fifth Third (FITB) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

FITB - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share or EPS of 93 cents (excluding after-tax impacts of certain items), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported EPS of 97 cents. A significant fall in the fee income limited revenue...
Ezcorp (EZPW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

EZPW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

CPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.27%. A...
Dole (DOLE) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

DOLE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 55.56%. A...
High Revenues, Cost Control Aid Lazard (LAZ) Amid Net Outflows

LAZ - Free Report) is well-poised for top-line growth, supported by astrong advisory business. Moreover, the company is diligently working on its cost-containment measures, which will improve bottom-line growth in the future. However, increased dependence on advisory revenues, along with continued net outflows over the past months, is a major...

