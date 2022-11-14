Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Yardbarker
The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion
The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors
Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
Yardbarker
Report: It’s Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves in free agency
The MLB offseason is going to have a ton of movement from its biggest stars, and the Braves are sure to be involved once again. Last winter, the club was embroiled in rumors surrounding Freddie Freeman; Braves Country should be prepared for something similar to unfold with Dansby Swanson. Atlanta’s biggest hole is undoubtedly at shortstop, and Swanson is the most obvious candidate. Or is he?
Cardinals Select Connor Thomas
The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
3 reasons Phillies must sign Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to receive no shortage of attention in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain linked to the shortstop as they attempt to re-sign him. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves may also find themselves in the Turner sweepstakes. But the Philadelphia Phillies would be a strong landing destination for Trea Turner.
Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Fears Potential Jacob deGrom Destination
Jacob deGrom may be the top starting pitcher available on the free agent market. Along with Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon, deGrom is expected to draw the most interest from suitors. The New York Mets will be in constant talks with their ace as they attempt to retain him. However,...
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Cements His Status As A Defensive Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is no stranger to Gold Glove-worthy defense. After all, they boast the best corner infield duo in all of baseball and had Yadier Molina behind the plate for 19 years. Last season, five players on the team’s roster won Gold Glove Awards....
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Yardbarker
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position
Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor
Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Would the Boston Red Sox be willing or able to acquire one of the key pieces of the 2021 roster, one year after shipping him away?. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is on the last year of his deal, and could become a cap casualty, much like he was in Boston a year ago.
Chuck Carr, one-time NL stolen base leader, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, died at age 55. It was not clear
Yardbarker
Is Mariners Outfielder Jesse Winker a fit for the White Sox?
With the White Sox looking for a couple of outfielders to help finish off their roster for 2023, would they be interested in Jesse Winker, and what would it cost to complete a trade like this?. Winker, who will be entering his age-30 season, is set to make 8 million...
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
Yardbarker
Guardians Analyst Expresses True Shock At AL ROY Result
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan burst onto the scene in 2022 and helped guide the team to a 92-win season and an American League Central title. The rookie began his career with an impressive streak of no strikeouts, or even swings or misses. He also played some outstanding defense, which...
Yardbarker
Guillermo Heredia pens farewell to Braves Country
In case you missed it yesterday, the Braves designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. There’s still a chance he could end up signing a minor-league contract with the organization; however, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it doesn’t appear that there is anything in the works.
Yardbarker
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Given Role For Personal Service Contract With Angels
The Los Angeles Angels expect to have the guidance of first-ballot Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols, following his retirement from Major League Baseball, thanks to a clause in the contract he signed back in 2012. Pujols originally signed a 10-year $240 million deal with the Angels following his lengthy tenure...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take
Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
Yardbarker
Mets steal flame throwing Yankees bullpen arm off waivers
Yesterday afternoon, the New York Mets claimed an intriguing bullpen pitcher, Stephen Ridings , through waivers. He had formerly been with the New York Yankees since January 2021. Ridings is still a young player at just 27 years old. He offers a ton of size at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds....
