Incyte's (INCY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
INCY - Free Report) earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), continues to witness growth in patient demand. The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, missing...
Cisco's (CSCO) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
CSCO - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 4.9% year over year. Revenues increased 5.7% year over year to $13.63 billion and beat the consensus mark by 2.32%. Cisco’s fiscal first-quarter...
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -44.12%. A...
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HLNE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75.86%. A...
Ezcorp (EZPW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
EZPW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RGCO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%....
First Majestic (AG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Shares Dip
AG - Free Report) have declined since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents in third-quarter 2022, which compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents mainly due to lower metal prices. The company had reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by record orders and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to the solid quarterly results.
Fidus Investment (FDUS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FDUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.43%. A...
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
BRBR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.90%. A...
The Shyft Group (SHYF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SHYF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A...
IHS Holding (IHS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IHS Holding (. IHS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Immatics (IMTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IMTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Dole (DOLE) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
DOLE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 55.56%. A...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SKT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Will Dollar Tree (DLTR) Retain Its Earnings Beat Streak in Q3?
DLTR - Free Report) is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.84 billion, indicating an improvement of 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Down on Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
WSM - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 30, 2022), wherein quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. With this, the company’s bottom line beat the consensus mark in three of the last four consecutive quarters, while the top line surpassed for the third quarter.
