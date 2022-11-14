Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Ezcorp (EZPW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
EZPW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
Zacks.com
The Shyft Group (SHYF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SHYF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Down on Low Sales
KSS - Free Report) posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Due to the recent volatile business trends, major macroeconomic headwinds and an unanticipated CEO transition, management withdrew its old view...
Zacks.com
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
CPA - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 and rose significantly year over year. Revenues of $809.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.2 million but improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues.
Zacks.com
First Majestic (AG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Shares Dip
AG - Free Report) have declined since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents in third-quarter 2022, which compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents mainly due to lower metal prices. The company had reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Cisco's (CSCO) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
CSCO - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 4.9% year over year. Revenues increased 5.7% year over year to $13.63 billion and beat the consensus mark by 2.32%. Cisco’s fiscal first-quarter...
Zacks.com
Incyte's (INCY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
INCY - Free Report) earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), continues to witness growth in patient demand. The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, missing...
Zacks.com
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
CPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.27%. A...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Zacks.com
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RGCO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%....
Zacks.com
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -44.12%. A...
Zacks.com
NuVasive (NUVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for third-quarter 2022, up 68.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulation, among others. GAAP loss...
Zacks.com
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HLNE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75.86%. A...
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Zacks.com
Fifth Third (FITB) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
FITB - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share or EPS of 93 cents (excluding after-tax impacts of certain items), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported EPS of 97 cents. A significant fall in the fee income limited revenue...
Zacks.com
Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
VINP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investments platform would post...
Zacks.com
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Down on Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
WSM - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 30, 2022), wherein quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. With this, the company’s bottom line beat the consensus mark in three of the last four consecutive quarters, while the top line surpassed for the third quarter.
Zacks.com
Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by record orders and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to the solid quarterly results.
Zacks.com
Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SKT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
SOVO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
