Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

By Shamika Sanders
 2 days ago

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are always a good time. They always capture the rising R&B stars in the game, while celebrating our beloved entertainers and serving us good fashion moments to talk about the next day, of course. This year’s ceremony honored the iconic 90s group Xscape, who brought glamour to the carpet in looks that fit their individual personalities.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening consisted of performances by all the girls. Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, and Muni Long took to the stage. Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul award.

From fun and flirty looks to sexy Hollywood glam, get into the stand-out looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards .

1. Xscape

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8Kj5_0jARSMMz00
Source:Getty

Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott –made sure to stand out on the red carpet as honorees of the night. LaTocha wore a gown by MNM Couture. Tamika “Tiny” Scott wore Matopeda. Tamika Scott wore Yousef Aljasmi. Kandi Burruss wore Labour Joisie.

2. Candiace Dillard-Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVLID_0jARSMMz00
Source:Getty

‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard-Bassett put her best foot forward in a genie ponytail, Aquazzura knee-high boots, and Karen Sabang dress with thigh high split.

3. Reginae Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JECUj_0jARSMMz00 Source:Getty

Reginae Carter kept it fun and flirty in a purple look by Area.

4. Co Co Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCJEV_0jARSMMz00 Source:Getty

Coco Jones served old Hollywood glam on the carpet in a black two-piece number by Anna Kiki.

5. Queen Naija

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vr5Nt_0jARSMMz00
Source:Getty

Queen Naija dazzled in a sexy cutout gown and Judith Leiber clutch.

6. Ari Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUgps_0jARSMMz00 Source:Getty

Ari Lennox applied that pressure in a gold Laquan Smith gown.

7. LeToya Luckett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6MA6_0jARSMMz00
Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett served in this Jovani Fashions dress.

