‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
‘Falling For Christmas’ is a Formulaic Holiday Comedy But Marks the First Step In the Welcome Return of Lindsay Lohan
It feels good to root for Lindsay Lohan these days. Some people never stopped, of course. For everyone else, the wake-up call arrived earlier this year, during the Superbowl, when Lohan starred in a winking Planet Fitness commercial to which the seemingly universal response, uttered across the internet, was, She looks great! That was the punchline: our surprise. “What’s happening to Lindsay?” asks a room full of gym goers at the top of the ad, as a sweaty but glowing Lohan toils away on an elliptical like a road runner stuck in place. She’s been “trading DUIs for DIY,”...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Says Monica Will Go Through 'Heavy Stuff' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Luke Grimes is teasing trouble ahead for his onscreen love. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 38-year-old Yellowstone actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he said that Kelsey Asbille's Monica will face the most drama this season. "It's tough. I think the show, the whole...
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
IGN
Magic Mike’s Last Dance - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming musical comedy film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
‘Causeway’ Producer Justine Ciarrocchi On Why Jennifer Lawrence Sparked To Film’s War Veteran Lead – Contenders New York
Jennifer Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi said the Oscar-winning actress was “itching to do something small and intimate” after years of doing bigger studio movies when she signed on to make Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. “We were submitted the original draft of the [Causeway] script...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Christina Aguilera Documentary to Offer Deep Dive into Singer’s Life and Career
A documentary about pop icon Christina Aguilera is in the works. Produced by TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and directed by Ting Poo of Val acclaim, the film will offer a deep dive into the “Beautiful” artist’s life and career. “Christina Aguilera is one of...
See Shia LaBeouf And Natalie Emmanuel On The Set Of $100M-Budget 'Megapolis'
When American film director, producer, and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola released his movie The Godfather in 1972, it launched his career to the next level. The movie went on to win three Oscars, claiming a revered place in motion picture history. Since the movie's release, Francis has not left the entertainment industry but continues to direct and produce more films.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Lindsay Lohan Determined To Make ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘They Have A Plot Developed’ (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan has been enjoying a resurgence in her career lately — see her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas — and the former child star wants to keep the momentum going! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actress is eying a sequel to her 2003 cult comedy classic Freaky Friday to do exactly that… and she’s even been discussing the project with her co-star from the original: Jamie Lee Curtis!
thedigitalfix.com
Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return
The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.
Chris Rock Prepares for Netflix’s First-Ever Live Stand-Up Special
Brooklyn comedian Chris Rock is about to do something that has never been done before. His next scheduled Netflix special will be recorded and shown live. The legendary writer, director, and actor will be the first artist to perform live for Netflix’s with the global streaming event. The live special is tentatively scheduled to take place in early 2023.
New Video Released Of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones And All’ Milan Premiere Red Carpet Shutdown – Watch
New video has emerged of the overly enthusiastic crowd that gathered for the red carpet at the premiere in Milan, Italy of Timothée Chalamet’s new film, Bones and All. Police fears about controlling the large crowd caused authorities to shut down the red carpet at the event. Chalamet fans showed up in force at the Milan’s Space Cinema Odeon on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 26-year-old heartthrob. Luca Guadagnino’s film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibalistic lovers on a road trip in 1980s America. Bones And All also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevign, as well as Michael...
SFGate
'The Lion King' hits a key milestone in its circle of life
NEW YORK (AP) — In the summer of 1997, audiences in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre saw something no one had ever seen before: leaping antelopes, fluttering birds and elephants lumbering through the orchestra seats. “The audience started screaming so early. When the animals came down the aisle everybody...
‘Going All the Way’ Is Finally the Movie Mark Pellington Envisioned 25 Years Ago
In 1997, Mark Pellington made his feature directorial debut with “Going All the Way,” based on Dan Wakefield’s novel of the same name. Telling the story of two Korean War veterans returning to their hometown of Indianapolis in the 1950s, the film featured an impressive cast of then-unknowns — Ben Affleck, Jeremy Davies, Rachel Weisz, Rose McGowan, and Nick Offerman among them. The film screened at Sundance, got solid reviews and a distribution deal… and then disappeared for 25 years. Pellington, while proud of the film, never felt like he quite captured what he had loved about Wakefield’s book, and...
Popculture
'Welcome to Chippendales': Kumail Nanjiani and Annaleigh Ashford Talk Crafting Characters From Real-Life People in New Hulu Drama (Exclusive)
This month, Hulu is debuting Welcome to Chippendales, a partially biographical drama about the rise and fall of America's most notorious male exotic dance company. In the show, Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel's Eternals, Silicon Valley) portrays Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee, with Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex, B Positive) playing Banerjee's wife, Irene. Ahead of the series premiere, PopCulture.com spoke with the pair, and they shared some insight regarding what it was like to craft dramatized characters from real-life people.
