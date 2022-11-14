Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. At Gear Patrol, we love Huckberry. The retailer curates an exceptional selection of products to supply all of our adventures, from cruising around the city to far-flung trips abroad. We're constantly checking Huckberry for good deals and, turns out, the brand is running its most enticing sale of the year for the next two days: 15% off sitewide (though there are a few exclusions). Through Thursday, November 17, you can score deals on Huckberry's best apparel, footwear and more without even needing a checkout code — meaning ultra-rare savings on products that are almost never marked down, including the hard-to-come-by Naglev boots and the full lineup of Flint and Tinder 365 Pants.

15 HOURS AGO