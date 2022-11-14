ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

koze.com

Lewiston Police Make One Arrest in Armed Robbery Near LCSC

According to LPD, One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported to the Lewiston Police Department at 8:13 a.m. this morning. The incident took place in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one...
LEWISTON, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Police stay quiet after quadruple homicide in Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY — Students are leaving campus in Moscow, Idaho, as police continue to send mixed messages about the safety of the community and the status of a murderer in a quadruple homicide. A killer with a “edged” weapon such as a knife killed four University of Idaho...
MOSCOW, ID
WGAU

Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Community mourns U of I students

COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing

MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3242 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. 01:51:28. Incident Address: DEPOT ST; COLTON, WA 99113. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3243 Domestic Dispute. 06:40:16. Incident Address: N D...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Police Need Your Help

Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
LEWISTON, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Homicide investigation continues, MPD addresses community concerns

Moscow Police Department’s Chief James Fry addressed the community in the department’s most recent press release about the homicide investigation. “(We) would like to address community concerns about public safety. We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Fry wrote. “We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed by these young lives that were cut short needlessly.”
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Little says lawmakers will address property taxes for needy seniors

BOISE — After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year. HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but...
IDAHO STATE

