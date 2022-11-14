Read full article on original website
koze.com
Lewiston Police Make One Arrest in Armed Robbery Near LCSC
According to LPD, One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported to the Lewiston Police Department at 8:13 a.m. this morning. The incident took place in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one...
kslnewsradio.com
Police stay quiet after quadruple homicide in Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY — Students are leaving campus in Moscow, Idaho, as police continue to send mixed messages about the safety of the community and the status of a murderer in a quadruple homicide. A killer with a “edged” weapon such as a knife killed four University of Idaho...
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Community mourns U of I students
COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
q13fox.com
Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing
MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
KXLY
Lewiston Police arrest woman accused of neglecting mother, causing her death
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police arrested a woman accused of neglecting her mother, which caused her to die. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a medical call at a home on 7th Street and Stewart Avenue on Friday. Firefighters and medical personnel found an unconscious 72-year-old woman who was...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3242 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. 01:51:28. Incident Address: DEPOT ST; COLTON, WA 99113. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3243 Domestic Dispute. 06:40:16. Incident Address: N D...
koze.com
Lewiston Police Need Your Help
Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide
After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
uiargonaut.com
Homicide investigation continues, MPD addresses community concerns
Moscow Police Department’s Chief James Fry addressed the community in the department’s most recent press release about the homicide investigation. “(We) would like to address community concerns about public safety. We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Fry wrote. “We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed by these young lives that were cut short needlessly.”
KTVB
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
Little says lawmakers will address property taxes for needy seniors
BOISE — After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year. HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but...
