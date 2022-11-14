Read full article on original website
comicon.com
A Mite Bit Of Fun: Reviewing ‘Nightwing’ #98
‘Nightwing’ takes a bit of a fun but important story detour without losing any of the energy that has made this book such a favorite series to dive into month after month. Heart and legacy are just as important here, as a momentary change in artist helps bring the right vibe needed for such a whimsical but also serious storyline.
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals First Footage
Hey, I'm Walkin' Dead here! Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's New York-set Walking Dead spin-off. During the flagship show's final New York Comic Con panel in October, the network released first-look images showing Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic NYC, setting an April 2023 air date for the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné. Now AMC has revealed the first footage from TWD: Dead City in a new "in-production" teaser that aired during the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its November 20th series finale. Watch the teaser below.
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
comicon.com
Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5
“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Dark Crisis: Young Justice’ #6 Final Issue
“Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl,Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they’re going to escape from Mickey’s fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!”
comicon.com
Good Cop, Try To Be Better Cop: Previewing ‘GCPD: The Blue Wall’ #2
“GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya makes an unpleasant discovery about one of her newest recruits that spirals out further and further, making upholding the law in a city like Gotham even harder than it usually is. Meanwhile Officer Wells tries to give stability and security to his parolees…but things seem destined not to work out for the heavily burdened parole officer.”
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
Margot Robbie Says ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead at Disney
The pirate’s life is no longer for Margot Robbie. After Robbie and “Birds of Prey” scribe Christina Hodson announced in 2020 a female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff, Robbie recently confirmed to Vanity Fair that the project is dead in the water at Disney. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said of Disney. IndieWire has reached out to Disney for...
comicon.com
Preview: Kain’s Origin Story Told In ‘Dead Kingdom’ #2
‘As we explore who made this man a soldier, Kain’s origin is told. A lonely baby is left in the woods next to his dead mother. Kain is found by the legendary commander Arthur who saw not only a child, but a future solder waiting to be molded into the perfect image of himself. But is Kain more than a ruthless killer? Will he stand in front of injustice and become the man he is destined to be?’
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Captain America And The Winter Soldier Special’ #1
“Power. Money. Machine. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Kev Walker joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing to explore the origin of Captain America’s newest foe – and what the Outer Circle’s next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.”
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #8 And ‘Gambit’ #5
“A STUDY IN CERULEAN! Lawks! What’s going on in foggy old London town in the year of our lord 1895? Well, it’s only Sherlock Holmes, Mystique and Destiny on the tracks of a murderer and uncovering a truth that’s significantly more sinister…”. Gambit #5. Written by...
comicon.com
Drive Time: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #49
“You can take Gotham out of the cat, but you can’t take the cat out of Gotham. With some of Catwoman’s power structures collapsed again, a clan of clowns has invaded Alleytown and Selina must use her power to handle things safely…without bringing more violence and crime into the area she loves and swears to protect. But when that fails, Selina realizes she’s going to have to fight fire with fire once and for all.”
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
