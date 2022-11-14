Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Canyon girls basketball phenom picks University of Southern California
One of the most heralded high school girls basketball players announced her commitment to the University of Southern California just a few moments ago. The Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) do-everything 6-foot-1 guard told a national television audience on ESPN that she picked the Trojans ...
Holmes’ girls basketball attend Riverside’s Jamboree
WILLIAMSTON - ‘Tis the season for sneakers squeaking on the pinewood and whistles tweeting non-stop, as high school basketball season approaches. Though some schools players are still involved in the late stages of football, the varsity girls get an early jump on preseason scrimmages. Riverside’s annual Jamboree incorporates training for NCHSAA basketball officials and real world scenarios for NCHSAA teams as well. ...
Trey Murphy Puts on a Show, Notches First Career Double-Double
The former Wahoo was lights out from deep and had a few highlight dunks in the Pelicans' win over the Bulls
Cathedral Catholic throws block party in regional volleyball final
The Dons lose a set for first time this season but beat Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in four sets and will play for the state title
Prep football: Most Sonoma County teams on road for NCS semifinals
And then there were five. Just a handful of Sonoma County football teams remain standing after the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs. All five teams that advanced were among the higher seeds in their divisions and took care of business with home wins last week. That changes...
Bryce Pope’s 5 treys lead UCSD past Cal
Bryce Pope scored 19 points and hit his crucial fifth 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play as the UC San
Comments / 0